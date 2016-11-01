Dan Riemer
Send Democrats to the State Assembly
The Shepherd is endorsing Democrats Dan Riemer, Chris Rockwood, Andy Mitchell and Cory Mason for the Wisconsin Assembly. more
Nov 1, 2016 5:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News 1 Comments
Re-elect Dan Riemer in Assembly District 7
Democrat Dan Riemer has certainly earned the vote of the residents in Assembly District 7 on the southwestern side of Milwaukee, as well as parts of West Milwaukee and West Allis. Riemer is more
Oct 29, 2014 12:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
The Morning After
Milwaukee Democrats resoundingly rejected race baiting, school vouchers, talk-radio party-liners and do-nothings in yesterday's primaries. <br /><br />Down the line, all of the Democrats who won were more progressive than their opponents. And they.. more
Aug 15, 2012 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Clarence Darrow
From his influential speech during the Leopold and Loeb murder trial to his famous role in the Scopes Trial, Clarence Darrow is a courtroom legend, and an interesting subject for David Rintels’ one-person drama Clarence Darrow. Local actor ... more
Oct 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments