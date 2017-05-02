RSS

Dan Schuchart

aegateway_wildspace_byjessicakaminski.jpg.jpe

Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more

May 2, 2017 1:13 PM A&E Feature

dancerview_uwm_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more

May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

dancepreview426.jpg.jpe

The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more

Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM Dance

Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM Dance

dancepreview_danceworks_danbishop.jpg.jpe

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

dancereview_duetedandconnected_(byjefflarson).jpg.jpe

The husband-and-wife team of Dan Schuchart and Monica Rodero performed Duetted, featuring works by various choreographers, at Danceworks. Schuchart then presented his audience-interactive piece, Connected. more

Nov 25, 2014 9:24 PM Classical Music

Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more

Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM Classical Music

dancereve.jpg.jpe

All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more

May 13, 2014 3:39 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more

Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM Classical Music

How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more

Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM Dance

It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES