Wild Space’s Debra Loewen Marks Three Decades of Dance Making with ‘Wild at 30’
Debra Loewen’s Wild Space Dance Company celebrates 30 years of creating site-specific works with its upcoming performance, Wild at 30, at Next Act Theatre, May 4-6. more
May 2, 2017 1:13 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
New Dance in New Performance Space
“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more
May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Devin Settle Dance
Wild Space and Milwaukee Opera Theatre present Missy Mazzoli’s ‘Song from the Uproar’
The first new production of Song from the Uproar since its New York premiere by composer Missy Mazzoli and librettist Royce Vavrek will be staged collaboratively by Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Wild Space Dance Company May 6-8 at the Broadwa... more
Apr 26, 2016 2:58 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Form[less]’ and 'Real Time’
Hyperlocal performances are rare and wonderful. A fairly consistent group of brave, talented Milwaukee dance artists and musicians gathers to improvise in public for about an hour at some cool Milwaukee spot. The next performance occurs at ... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:16 PM John Schneider Dance
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘Duetted’ & ‘Connected’
The husband-and-wife team of Dan Schuchart and Monica Rodero performed Duetted, featuring works by various choreographers, at Danceworks. Schuchart then presented his audience-interactive piece, Connected. more
Nov 25, 2014 9:24 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Milwaukee Dance Partners Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart
Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more
Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Dancing Around the Mysteries of Life
All About Life, the uninterrupted dance premiered by Wild Space Dance Company last weekend at the Stiemke Studio, is a seamless collaboration by four choreographers more
May 13, 2014 3:39 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Four of Milwaukee’s Finest Dancers on One Stage
Seated in the Wild Space Dance Company studio for an interview with the four choreographers who are jointly creating All About Life, an evening-length dance to premiere May 1-3 at the Stiemke Studio Theater more
Apr 22, 2014 12:47 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance Happening: Sight Readings
How do we behave in an art gallery? Do we experience visual art differently than performance? What turns movement into dance? In Debra Loewen’s new site-specific performance at INOVA, a limited number more
Jan 22, 2014 11:52 PM John Schneider Dance
'Wild Night' Celebrates 25 Years of Wild Space
It is to the lasting credit of founding choreographer Debra Loewen and the artists and community members who have worked with her or otherwise given their support that her Wild Space Dance Company has made it through 25 seasons... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music