
Better Outcomes for Married Couples at the Family Mediation Center
The Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program is only one effort in Milwaukee at reaching better outcomes through the avoidance of adversarial courtroom proceedings. Last year, the family law attorney Su,News Features more
Sep 12, 2017
Lawyers Try to Battle Eviction Scourge with Mediation Clinic
Joanne Lipo Zovic and Amy Koltz have launched the Tenant-Landlord Mediation Program in order to assist both landlords and their tenants to reduce the necessity of court cases and to solve disputes through non-adversarial discussions. more
Sep 12, 2017 2 Comments
Getting the Lead Out
Milwaukee is embarking on one of the largest public-works projects in the city’s history: The replacement of the more than 76,000 lead water lines running to residences and businesses throughout the metropolitan area. more
Jun 20, 2017 3 Comments