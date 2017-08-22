RSS

Dana Coppa

IshDARR

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM On Music

Jul 20, 2017 2:20 PM On Music 1 Comments

Twenty years after their first sessions together, Milwaukee hip-hop standard bearers The Rusty Pelicans reunited their full original lineup for the full-length they never got to record the first time around, Apartment 7. It’s the work of a group r.. more

Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM On Music

Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more

Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Local Music

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SP.. more

Sep 18, 2014 1:00 PM On Music

Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more

Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM This Week in Milwaukee

A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more

Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Concert Reviews

Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more

Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM This Week in Milwaukee

You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more

Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Album Reviews

With his flowing cape, parson’s hat and mane of white hair, not to mention his thunderous denunciations of philistines wherever he found them (and he saw them everywhere), Frank Lloyd Wright sometimes resembled a 19th-century evangelist mor... more

Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more

Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

“Fado” is Portuguese for “fate,” but it’s also a musical genre that has been called—with good reason—Portugal’s blues for its lower-caste origins and bittersweet lyrics of hope and misfortune.Ana Moura has more

Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

