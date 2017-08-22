Dana Coppa
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Lorde Fredd33, IshDARR, Elo, Skintay, Juiceboxxx
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Aug 22, 2017 2:37 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Kaylee Crossfire, KDS, LeanBeatz, Ralphael
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Jul 20, 2017 2:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Watch The Rusty Pelicans Get Back to the Basics in Their Grimy "One Moment" Video
Twenty years after their first sessions together, Milwaukee hip-hop standard bearers The Rusty Pelicans reunited their full original lineup for the full-length they never got to record the first time around, Apartment 7. It’s the work of a group r.. more
Nov 23, 2016 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Vincent VanGREAT Taps His Joyful Side on “UnGREATful
Vincent VanGREAT teamed with a slew of veteran Milwaukee rap artists for his debut album UnGREATful. more
Jun 21, 2016 4:11 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
Dana Coppa and SPEAK Easy Keep the New Tracks Coming
Collaborations are so common in hip-hop, and often so short-lived, that it can be difficult to predict which ones will have any real shelf life. A year and a half after releasing their debut EP together, the Milwaukee twosome Dana Coppafeel and SP.. more
Sep 18, 2014 1:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week in Milwaukee: August 21-27
Grouplove, Rusty Ps, Mexican Fiesta and more! more
Aug 19, 2014 10:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Recap: Volcano Choir Takes Home Top Honors at the Radio Milwaukee Music Awards
A short time ago 88Nine Radio Milwaukee could barely accommodate bands in its cramped studio, let alone host an audience. More so, the small space, distant from the city center and housed inside a Mil,Concert Reviews more
Dec 6, 2013 9:53 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 5-Dec. 11
Radio Milwaukee 88Nine has plenty to celebrate at this year’s sixth annual Radio Milwaukee Music Awards. Earlier this year the station moved operations to an extravagant new studio complex and more
Dec 4, 2013 12:35 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Various Artists
You've probably heard it, but you may not have known what to call it. Singing Milwaukee journalist Jim Hoehn calls it “trop rock,” as in tropical. Hoehn's enthusiasm has yielded his fourth compilation of bands from across the United States ... more
Feb 7, 2011 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Frank Lloyd Wright for the 21st Century
With his flowing cape, parson’s hat and mane of white hair, not to mention his thunderous denunciations of philistines wherever he found them (and he saw them everywhere), Frank Lloyd Wright sometimes resembled a 19th-century evangelist mor... more
Feb 1, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Around MKE
Milwaukee Holiday Lights
Once again this year Downtown Milwaukee will be adorned with 360 wreaths, 17 Moravian stars and over 500,000 lights for its annual holiday display. Pere Marquette Park has been transformed into a Snow Ball featuring Frosty and other more
Dec 21, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ana Moura
“Fado” is Portuguese for “fate,” but it’s also a musical genre that has been called—with good reason—Portugal’s blues for its lower-caste origins and bittersweet lyrics of hope and misfortune.Ana Moura has more
Apr 27, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews