Dana Coppafeel
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Broaden Their Scope as Raplords
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more
Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy Represent Milwaukee on "Uni-Fi Records MIXTAPE Vol.1"
Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more
Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
David’s Redhaired Death Fundraiser
It is, of course, very difficult to find funding for an indie art project of any kind. Tomorrow night, those who will be staging a production of Davids Redhaired Death will be holding a fundraiser for the upcoming show. Drag performer Sasha Cla.. more
Mar 26, 2014 10:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
TRUE Skool Celebrates 10 Years of Helping Kids through Hip-Hop
It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more
Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy, Milwaukee’s Hip-Hop Odd Couple
You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more
Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik's New Love Jam, "Wait"
This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more
Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Action Bronson, Riff Raff and Dana Coppa Do Milwaukee in the "Hot Shots" Video
If you\'re looking for a supergroup of oddball white rappers, you could do a lot worse than the trio of Brooklyn food-and-wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson, MTV-reality-star-turned-Soulja-Boy-protege Riff Raff, and Brew City luminary Dana Coppaf.. more
May 24, 2012 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dana Coppafeel Takes on Contemporary Rap
The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\.. more
Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
With Reason, Rapper Dana Coppafeel Modernizes His Sound
Thirty is the age at which rappers traditionally begin to feel disconnected from hip-hop, often either because of the call of adult responsibilities or out of disillusionment over the genre's current state. Veteran Milwaukee rapper Dana Cop... more
May 2, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 2 Comments
Matt Pond PA’s Variations on a Theme
Matt Pond PA is no longer from PA, though after 12 years as a band, not much else has changed.And even that hasn’t changed much. Pond relocated his band from Philadelphia to Brooklyn seven years ago, so they’ve technically been Matt Pond NY... more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Uchill Music Feature
Dana Coppafeel, Team Player
Dana Coppafeel estimates that he’s spent 15 years, about half his life, in the Milwaukee rap scene. He’s been one of the city’s most ubiquitous rappers for so long it’s a bit surprising that until this month he had never released a more
Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music 1 Comments
Moon Over the Brewery
Poets build castles in the air and lunatics live in them; in Moon Over the Brewery, the latest production from the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre, single mom Miriam Waslyk obsessively paints the full moon and her teenage daughter Amanda is a gif... more
Nov 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Art Riot ’09 Block Party
A celebration of rock poster design and other “lowbrow” artistry, The Art Riot ’09 Block Party is taking over the 5900 block of Vliet Street in Wauwatosa to showcase some of the best work from around the country, as well as host at the T more
Oct 10, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Health Care Tyranny
The 21st century opened with a handful of Supreme Court puppets appointing George W. Bush David Sirota is the bestselling author of the books "Hostile Takeover" (2006) an ,News Features more
Jul 31, 2009 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features