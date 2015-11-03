RSS

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy tried to capture something greater than themselves on their debut as #Raplords. more

Nov 3, 2015 8:38 PM Local Music

Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy may be temperamental opposites, but over the last couple of years they've proven natural collaborators. Since releasing an album together last year, the two have continued releasing a slew of new mat.. more

Oct 14, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

It is, of course, very difficult to find funding for an indie art project of any kind. Tomorrow night, those who will be staging a production of Davids Redhaired Death will be holding a fundraiser for the upcoming show.  Drag performer Sasha Cla.. more

Mar 26, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

It’s something of a cliché to talk about how music changes lives, but the good folks at the Milwaukee hip-hop nonprofit TRUE Skool, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, have watc,Music Feature more

Mar 12, 2014 11:42 AM Music Feature

You’d be hard pressed to find a pair of local rappers more mismatched than Dana Coppafeel and SPEAK Easy. The living embodiment of an early Beastie Boys single, Coppafeel is one of the Milwaukee rap scene’s great misfit more

Apr 17, 2013 12:00 AM Music Feature

This is a lot of local talent on one track. Just in time for Valentine's Day, Milwaukee rappers Dana Coppafeel, SPEAK Easy and Klassik indulge their inner lovermen on their new ode to long-term commitment, "Wait," assisted by a sweet, soulful loop.. more

Feb 5, 2013 7:30 PM On Music

If you\'re looking for a supergroup of oddball white rappers, you could do a lot worse than the trio of Brooklyn food-and-wrestling enthusiast Action Bronson, MTV-reality-star-turned-Soulja-Boy-protege Riff Raff, and Brew City luminary Dana Coppaf.. more

May 24, 2012 4:00 PM On Music

The cover of Dana Coppafeel\'s high-concept new mixtape, <em>Lil Yung</em>, isn\'t remotely subtle: A crudely Photoshopped illustration depicts the Milwaukee rapper on a massive yacht, perched on a throne of cash, a bottle of Moët in his fist. It\.. more

Mar 29, 2012 7:00 PM On Music

Thirty is the age at which rappers traditionally begin to feel disconnected from hip-hop, often either because of the call of adult responsibilities or out of disillusionment over the genre's current state. Veteran Milwaukee rapper Dana Cop... more

May 2, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music 2 Comments

Dana Coppafeel estimates that he’s spent 15 years, about half his life, in the Milwaukee rap scene. He’s been one of the city’s most ubiquitous rappers for so long it’s a bit surprising that until this month he had never released a more

Mar 10, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music 1 Comments

