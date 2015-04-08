Dance Party
Dance Party for At-Risk Kids
The place to be for funky throwback sounds in aid of a good cause the eveningof Saturday, April 25 will be Celebrations Banquet Hall, 4740 W. Bradley Rd.The Milwaukee chapter of Jack and Jill of America, an organization dedicated to thebetterm.. more
Apr 8, 2015 7:39 PM Jamie Lee Rake Around MKE
Dustin Diamond Is Throwing a Dance Party at Turner Hall
The most tragicomic of all the former "Saved By The Bell" cast members, Dustin Diamond has cashed in on his tenor as Screech with a tell-all memoir, a raft of reality-show appearances (including a bout on Celebrity Boxing 2 ), and the world's sadd.. more
Oct 9, 2012 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Under The Sea
Some of the most exotic creatures on Earth are found not on land but in the sea. The visually stunning IMAX documentary Under The Sea travels to the Great Barrier Reef, South Australia, and the Coral Triangle islands to film some of more
Jul 7, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
White Rabbits @ Turner Hall Ballroom
So what, exactly, separates White Rabbits from Spoon? Justan auxiliary percussionist, mos It’s Frightening ,Concert Reviews more
Nov 13, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews