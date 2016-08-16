RSS

Dance Revolution Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s inaugural Fringe Festival at Pere Marquette Park and the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will bring together more than 70 groups representing rock and other music, dance, theater, spoken word and visual arts. The festival ... more

Aug 16, 2016 4:09 PM A&E Feature

MKE Follies, the ever-changing revue produced bimonthly by Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme, is an enjoyable way to meet Milwaukee performers and performances of all sorts. The Friday, Nov. 20 edition marks the Fol... more

Nov 17, 2015 8:52 PM Dance

Dance Revolution Milwaukee’s bi-monthly mini performing arts festival, MKE Follies, is back from an intermission during which the show’s cool venue, The Box, moved to street level at 311 E. Wisconsin Ave. more

May 12, 2015 7:57 PM Dance

On Friday, Jan. 23, Dance Revolution Milwaukee presents a new installment of its popular variety show MKE Follies at The Box, a laidback loft performance space that also offers drinks, at 628 N. Broadway in Downtown Milwaukee. This inexpe... more

Jan 13, 2015 8:59 PM Dance 1 Comments

Milwaukee dancers since childhood, Katie Rhyme and Karen Raymond didn’t want to seek careers in other cities. After earning Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees from more

Nov 12, 2014 11:12 AM A&E Feature

Karen Raymond and Katie Rhyme—aka Dance Revolution Milwaukee—are providing a community service with MKE Follies, their inexpensive bimonthly variety show intended to introduce the next generation of more

Sep 23, 2014 1:06 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

The UW-Milwaukee Peck School of the Arts produces many promising artists who quickly leave town to build careers elsewhere. Katie Rhyme and Karen Zakrzewski, more

Jul 10, 2013 5:17 PM Classical Music

