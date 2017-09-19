RSS

Dance

wildspacebypaulmitchell.jpg.jpe

No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli... more

Sep 19, 2017 1:50 PM Dance

mkedancetheatrenetwork.jpg.jpe

On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more

Sep 5, 2017 3:09 PM Around MKE

graduationday.jpg.jpe

When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more

Aug 31, 2017 9:22 PM Off the Beaten Path 1 Comments

danceworksbychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

ignitebychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM Dance

Taking ballet to the streets, that is theexciting new initiative of Milwaukee Ballet. Named Ballet Beat , this project is comprised of public rehearsals, freeopen classes (for people to watch not take) and performances throughout thecity. Taki.. more

Jul 19, 2017 6:35 PM Around MKE

inreview_tessellate_bythebatteryfactory.jpg.jpe

Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:19 PM Dance

inreview_milwaukeeballet_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

There’s so much to say about Michael Pink majestic Mirror Mirror, now that it’s complete. I’ll start by noting that every moment is clearly the collaborative creation of ... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:39 PM Dance

inreview_wildspace_b_bytombamberger.jpg.jpe

Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more

May 9, 2017 2:38 PM Dance

dacewithme.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more

May 2, 2017 1:27 PM Album Reviews

The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more

Apr 19, 2017 10:11 PM Around MKE

milwballetbymarkfrohna.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:24 PM Dance

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

inreviewgenesismbcmarkfrohna3.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more

Feb 21, 2017 3:49 PM Dance

sag-coverv3.jpg.jpe

OPENING Sensoria/Caught Up in the Moment Wild Space Dance Company March 1 “First Friday Series” Real Time Danceworks Studio Theatre March 3 Masters of improvisation and site-spec,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more

Feb 21, 2017 11:50 AM Spring Arts Guide

stories_shepherd.jpg.jpe

The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more

Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Sponsored Content

uwmwovendance.jpg.jpe

This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more

Feb 7, 2017 3:50 PM Dance

milwballetbyjennifermazzaphotography.jpg.jpe

Last Saturday’s concert by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers fromLast Saturday’s concert at SMPAC by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dance... more

Jan 31, 2017 4:09 PM Dance

danceworksgetitoutthere.jpg.jpe

Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM Dance

suemodance.jpg.jpe

SueMo: A Dance Experience, the stylistically open-minded name of the young company of Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams took pop dance seriously in last weekend’s performance of Transcendence at Danceworks. more

Jan 16, 2017 9:45 AM Dance

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES