Wild Space Discovers 'Artifacts,' Ghosts (and Goats) at Goat Palace
No narrative thread connected the 11 discreet vignettes of Debra Loewen’s dreamlike Artifacts at the Goat Palace in Milwaukee’s Riverwest neighborhood, but the Wild Space Dance Company performance was a witty, affecting and sometimes puzzli... more
Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network to Host Open Call and Master Class
On Sunday, September 10 from noon-3 p.m., the MilwaukeeDance Theatre Network (MDTN) will host Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network Day atUW-Milwaukee in Mitchell Hall (3032 N Downer Ave., Milwaukee, Wis.). The eventwill allow professional dan.. more
Hitting the Books, and Other Pleasures
When I decided to go back to school for journalism part-time some six years ago, I wasn't really sure what to expect. I'd always intended to go back and obtain my bachelor's (I had an associate arts degree stashed away from the early 90s, and than.. more
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Danceworks DanceLAB's Ignites 'A Hip Hop Dance Experience'
Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more
Ballet Beat: Dancing in Public to Demystify Ballet
Taking ballet to the streets, that is theexciting new initiative of Milwaukee Ballet. Named Ballet Beat , this project is comprised of public rehearsals, freeopen classes (for people to watch not take) and performances throughout thecity. Taki.. more
'Tessellate' Choreographers Address Isolation and Collaboration
Each of the premieres in the Battery Factory’s “Tessellate 2017" festival of experimental performance incorporated elements of dance and theater. more
Milwaukee Ballet's 'Mirror Mirror' Comes of Age
There’s so much to say about Michael Pink majestic Mirror Mirror, now that it’s complete. I’ll start by noting that every moment is clearly the collaborative creation of ... more
Wild Space’s ‘Wild at 30’ Celebrates a 30-Year-Old Dance Family
Wild Space Dance Company marked 30 years with a moving performance featuring artists ranging from company founders to new additions. more
Alyssia Dominguez: Dance With Me
Milwaukee’s Alyssia Dominguez incorporates her Hispanic roots into the pop end of country for a sound that seems poised for popularity. Given the mariachi brass in Johnny Cash’s �,Album Reviews more
Footlights Performing Arts Awards Announces Separate Categories for Professional and Non-Professional Arts Groups
The FootlightsPerforming Arts Awards recently announced plans to divide each of the 16award categories into two groups: professional and non-professional due to alarge number of nominations and votes. “The main objective of the awards .. more
Milwaukee Ballet's Dance that Argues with Despair
The Milwaukee Ballet presented a double bill recently: La Sylphide, which was born 180 years ago in Copenhagen, Denmark, and Sans Pleurer, which was born last weekend right here in the city. more
Remembering the Stories Someone Told Us
Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more
Chance, Risk and High Aspiration at Milwaukee Ballet’s ‘Genesis’
Milwaukee Ballet’s every-other-winter competition, Genesis, has two main assets: First, it gives choreographers from different parts of the world the chance to vie for a future commission with the company; and second, it provides us all wit... more
Spring Arts Guide 2017 Calendar: Dance in March
OPENING Sensoria/Caught Up in the Moment Wild Space Dance Company March 1 “First Friday Series” Real Time Danceworks Studio Theatre March 3 Masters of improvisation and site-spec,Spring Arts Guide 2017 more
Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE
The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more
Strong Performances by Young Artists at UWM’s Winterdances
This past week Skylight Music Theatre opened its production of the hilarious musical revue, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change (through Feb. 19), Next Act Theatre opened The Other Place, a smart, cleverly crafted and wonderfully acted p... more
Inspiring Program by MBII's Young International Cast at South Milwaukee PAC
Last Saturday’s concert by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dancers fromLast Saturday’s concert at SMPAC by this year’s Nancy Einhorn Milwaukee Ballet II Company (MBII for short) featured dance... more
Milwaukee Dancers Get Risky in DanceLAB’s ‘Get it Out There’
Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more
A Night of Pop Dance 'Transcendence' with SueMo
SueMo: A Dance Experience, the stylistically open-minded name of the young company of Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams took pop dance seriously in last weekend’s performance of Transcendence at Danceworks. more
