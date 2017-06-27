Dancecircus
Performing Arts Weekly: June 29-June 5, 2017
Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more
Dancing for Water’s Sake
“We take our name, DanceCircus, from the ancient Roman word circus , which means ‘circle,’" says the ensemble’s artistic director, Betty Salamun. “Our programs reflect the more contemporary meaning of circle: an area of action or influen.. more
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Dance Happening: Confluence–down by the riverside
On March 17-20, DanceCircus, In the Dance Café and multi-disciplinary guest artists collaborate to bring Confluence—down by the riverside to Next Act Theatre; the piece celebrates the communities and natural beauty of Milwaukee’s three majo... more
Dance and the Environment
Betty Salamun founded DanceCircus 40 years ago to fill a void in dance in Milwaukee. Her choreography is deeply concerned with nature and the environment. It’s the more
Braun coverage
Wild Space Dance Company’s ‘Trace Elements’ of Milwaukee’s Past
The Germans who fled to Milwaukee in the mid-19th century, many ofthem leading voices in Trace Elements ,Classical Music/Dance more
DanceCircus: Mud, Sweat and Tears
DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more
