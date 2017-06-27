RSS

Outskirts Theatre goes Bare, Third Avenue Playhouse turns Red, Wisconsin Philharmonic takes a hike for veterans, and DanceCircus splashes around Milwaukee’s Lakefront. more

“We take our name, DanceCircus, from the ancient Roman word circus , which means ‘circle,’" says the ensemble’s artistic director, Betty Salamun. “Our programs reflect the more contemporary meaning of circle: an area of action or influen.. more

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

On March 17-20, DanceCircus, In the Dance Café and multi-disciplinary guest artists collaborate to bring Confluence—down by the riverside to Next Act Theatre; the piece celebrates the communities and natural beauty of Milwaukee’s three majo... more

Betty Salamun founded DanceCircus 40 years ago to fill a void in dance in Milwaukee. Her choreography is deeply concerned with nature and the environment. It’s the more

Hey folks, sorry I haven't posted anything here about Braun, but I've been in charge of coverage over at BrewCrewBall.com.Head over there for a post summarizing the press conference, as well as a (large) collection of links about the verdict.Mak.. more

A Latin American drug lord is whisked from his private runway to his gated mansion, surrounded at all times by heavily armed bodyguards. But in The Mechanic, a remake of the 1972 Charles Bronson flick, no one is safe from Arthur Bishop (Jas... more

Nina Sky - The Other Side (stream or download) The identical twin dance-pop duo Nina Sky scored a briefly inescapable hit with 2004's "Move Ya Body," a post-Neptunes re-imagining of Caribbean club music, but their attempts to release new music h.. more

A young Shannon Winslow made her sculptural debut with her first solo show on summer gallery night in July where several former college teachers came to congratulate her.  Grava Gallery in the Historic Third Ward's Marshall Building featured her f.. more

Lately, Colin Farrell has been a welcome presence in such small-scale, unHollywood films as In Bruges and Ondine. In Triage, he plays a photojournalist who throws caution aside, hurling himself into battle for a good picture as if forgetting tha.. more

The Germans who fled to Milwaukee in the mid-19th century, many ofthem leading voices in Trace Elements ,Classical Music/Dance more

The situation in Tibet remains grave. China continues to occupy the roof of the world and is settling large numbers of Chinese in the mountainous land, threatening to displace the native Tibetans. Meanwhile, many young Tibetans have grown impati.. more

DanceCircus’ latest program, “Mud, Sweat and Tears: Voices from the Field,” pays homage to the planet not only through the movement of dance but also through poetry, live Brazilian music, capoeira and, in one piece, Aldo Leopold’s more

In 1974, high-wire artist Philippe Petit performed the most amazing tight-rope walk in the Man On Wire ,Today in Milwaukee more

