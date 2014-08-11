RSS

Dancers

smokey_robinson_august 09, 2014_299.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dale Reince

As singers slow down in their golden years, so too do their performances. Concerts that used to promise the spectacle of exacting showmanship gradually become instead about the smaller pleasures of,Concert Reviews more

Aug 11, 2014 12:30 PM Concert Reviews

miley cyrus tongue 2014 bangerz tour concert review bradley center milwaukee.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Rachel Buth

From Britney Spears’ wink-nudge Catholic schoolgirl uniform to Christina Aguilera’s dirty makeover all the way back to Nancy Sinatra’s sexy boots, the good girl gone bad has been one of pop m,Concert Reviews more

Mar 10, 2014 11:04 AM Concert Reviews

aegateway.jpg.jpe

In the darkness and cold of winter, we draw together for comfort. Holiday traditions help us find our lives again through the rituals we share. As a tuxedoed cabaret crooner, I return to the classic holiday standards every year more

Nov 28, 2012 2:26 PM A&E Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES