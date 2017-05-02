Dances With Wolves
Sightseeing 'On Location' Where Movies are Made
Judging by the slim Wisconsin chapter in Vacation on Location in the Midwest: Explore the Sites Where Your Favorite Movies Were Filmed, Hollywood gives the Badger State no respect. The book’s author, travel writer Joey Green will, however, ... more
May 2, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
La La Land out on Blu-ray
From its opening scene on anLA freeway, where drivers stalled in traffic leap from their cars in song anddance, La La Land veers from the routine annoyances of everyday life into acarefully cultivated imaginative world filme.. more
Apr 12, 2017 3:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
Piranha finds scantily clad spring-break revelers turned into fish food. Lost in throbbing music and an alcoholic daze, the merrymakers are unaware of attacks taking place around the lake. While working, local sheriff Julie Forester (Elisab... more
Jan 17, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies