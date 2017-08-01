RSS

Danceworks Dancelab

ignitebychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the annual citywide hip-hop dance showcase produced by Danceworks DanceLAB, provided dance entertainment in which equality in race, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation was a joyous given. more

Aug 1, 2017 12:23 AM Dance

paw_rtw_b.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre stages an imaginative recreation of Mozart with Zie Magic Flute. The Milwaukee Rep honors legendary Marquette basketball coach Al McGuire in the one-man play McGuire; Pride Theatre Co. presents James Goldman’s Tony A... more

Jan 17, 2017 2:37 PM Performing Arts Weekly

aegateway_danceworks_a_byjennamarti.jpg.jpe

This summer’s Danceworks DanceLAB is in four parts. “Get It Out There” is an eclectic concert of premieres by new and established Milwaukee choreographers; “Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience;” “Danceworks on Tap: DiverCity;” and “... more

Jul 26, 2016 1:58 PM A&E Feature

Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more

Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM Dance

Milwaukee choreographers team up with non-dance artists to create experimental performances in Art to Art, the worthy centerpiece of the annual Danceworks more

Jul 25, 2014 1:34 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES