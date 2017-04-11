RSS

Danceworks Studio Theatre

otcjennyandkarl.jpg.jpe

Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more

Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

dancepreview.jpg.jpe

Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM Dance

Milwaukee Ballet’s 2016 spring program of contemporary ballet, collectively titled Kaleidoscope Eyes, features world premieres by resident choreographer Timothy O’Donnell and 2015 Genesis winner Garrett Smith, as well as Trey McIntyre’s A D... more

Mar 22, 2016 3:20 PM Dance

messagemeif.jpg.jpe

Kelly Anderson brings her Chicago-based Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre to her hometown with Message Me If..., an evening-length dance-theater production that explores one girl’s rocky search for love. Danceworks Studio Theatre, March 12-13. more

Mar 1, 2016 3:11 PM Dance

theatrereview_coop_a_(bysydonialucchesi).jpg.jpe

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and modern dance choreographer and master of dance improvisation, Daniel Burkholder, continue their pay-what-you-will performance series Real Time on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 at Danceworks from 8:30-9:30... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:09 PM Dance

The sixth installment of Daniel Burkholder and Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s Real Time ground and aerial dance performance takes place Friday, Oct. 2 with special guest Sharon Mansur. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:51 PM Dance

Choreographer Gina Laurenzi has made fearless dances with Danceworks Performance Company for several years. Now she’ll also make them with a new Milwaukee company, the Gina Laurenzi Dance Project, which debuts Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Str... more

Sep 7, 2015 8:05 PM Dance

Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more

Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM Classical Music

music_dirtybourbonrivershow.jpg.jpe

facebook.com/dirtybourbonrivershow

WMSE's annual Backyard BBQ will return to Cathedral Square Park for another year of rootsy music and smokey food on Saturday, Sept. 5. Today the station announced the lineup for the sixth installment of the event, which will feature the New Orlean.. more

Jul 10, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more

Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM Classical Music

Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more

Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM Dance

dance.jpg.jpe

The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more

Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM Classical Music

danceworkds.jpg.jpe

Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more

Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more

Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM Classical Music

offthecuff.jpg.jpe

Betty Salamun founded DanceCircus 40 years ago to fill a void in dance in Milwaukee. Her choreography is deeply concerned with nature and the environment. It’s the more

Apr 2, 2014 4:42 PM Off the Cuff

dance.jpg.jpe

“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more

Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company is a Milwaukee laboratory and showcase for inter-arts performance. “Intersect,” running Nov. 15-24 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.), will offer five such more

Nov 6, 2013 12:55 AM Classical Music

dance works.jpg.jpe

Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more

Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM Classical Music

Perhaps because it bears no relation to the court dances of any aristocracy, tap dancing has never been considered a high art form. It’s said that when percussion instruments were forbidden to African slaves in America, they remembered the ... more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES