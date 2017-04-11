Danceworks Studio Theatre
Mentoring Hope for Young Artists
Lake Arts Project debuted in spring 2014 with Aurora’s Dream. First, a visual art class at Arrowhead High School in Hartford envisioned Sleeping Beauty’s dreams in colorful pastels. Then Lake Art,Off the Cuff more
Apr 11, 2017 2:01 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
'Imagery and Words in Motion' & 'Caught': Dance Happenings
Imagery and Words in Motion is the title of the third annual Lake Arts Project concert with dancers from Milwaukee Ballet School & Academy, Catey Ott Dance Collective, Nomadic Limbs and UW-Milwaukee accompanied by conductor Jamin Hoffman an... more
Mar 29, 2016 3:59 PM John Schneider Dance
Kaleidoscopic Ballet
Milwaukee Ballet’s 2016 spring program of contemporary ballet, collectively titled Kaleidoscope Eyes, features world premieres by resident choreographer Timothy O’Donnell and 2015 Genesis winner Garrett Smith, as well as Trey McIntyre’s A D... more
Mar 22, 2016 3:20 PM John Schneider Dance
'Message Me If…' at the Kelly Anderso Dance Theatre
Kelly Anderson brings her Chicago-based Kelly Anderson Dance Theatre to her hometown with Message Me If..., an evening-length dance-theater production that explores one girl’s rocky search for love. Danceworks Studio Theatre, March 12-13. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:11 PM Devin Settle Dance
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Devin Settle Theater
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ on New Year’s Day
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and modern dance choreographer and master of dance improvisation, Daniel Burkholder, continue their pay-what-you-will performance series Real Time on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 at Danceworks from 8:30-9:30... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time #6’ Featuring Dancer Sharon Mansur
The sixth installment of Daniel Burkholder and Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s Real Time ground and aerial dance performance takes place Friday, Oct. 2 with special guest Sharon Mansur. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:51 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Stroll’
Choreographer Gina Laurenzi has made fearless dances with Danceworks Performance Company for several years. Now she’ll also make them with a new Milwaukee company, the Gina Laurenzi Dance Project, which debuts Vagabondare: Wander, Roam, Str... more
Sep 7, 2015 8:05 PM John Schneider Dance
Preview: ‘Art to Art’
Danceworks presents its annual “Art to Art” interdisciplinary performance showcase, offering seven premieres by Milwaukee area artist teams. more
Jul 28, 2015 7:50 PM John Schneider Classical Music
WMSE's Backyard BBQ Returns for a Sixth Helping Sept. 5
WMSE's annual Backyard BBQ will return to Cathedral Square Park for another year of rootsy music and smokey food on Saturday, Sept. 5. Today the station announced the lineup for the sixth installment of the event, which will feature the New Orlean.. more
Jul 10, 2015 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Milwaukee Dance Partners Monica Rodero and Dan Schuchart
Outside ballet and hip-hop, Milwaukee has only three professional male dancers at the moment, by my count. Of that group, Dan Schuchart has had the greatest impact on the city’s modern dance scene via his more
Nov 18, 2014 11:21 PM John Schneider Classical Music
DANCE HAPPENING: Danceworks
Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more
Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks Ignites a Hip-Hop Experience
The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more
Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
What Would Devo Do?
Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more
Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Catey Ott’s Graceful Homecoming
In her hour-long dance theater piece LIVING IT UP (and dOWN), choreographer/dancer Catey Ott playfully compared aspects of her own life with that more
Apr 7, 2014 12:39 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Dance and the Environment
Betty Salamun founded DanceCircus 40 years ago to fill a void in dance in Milwaukee. Her choreography is deeply concerned with nature and the environment. It’s the more
Apr 2, 2014 4:42 PM Ciera Mckissick Off the Cuff
'LIVING IT UP (and dOWN)' in New York and Milwaukee
“The Incomparable Hildegarde,” aka Hildegarde Loretta Sell, of Adele, Wis., graduated from Marquette to become a singing star on the international supper club circuit in the mid-twentieth century. Gloved, gowned more
Mar 19, 2014 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
When Arts ‘Intersect’: Danceworks Performance Company showcases inter-arts
Danceworks Performance Company is a Milwaukee laboratory and showcase for inter-arts performance. “Intersect,” running Nov. 15-24 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.), will offer five such more
Nov 6, 2013 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Sunshine Footwork
Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more
Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM John Schneider Classical Music
The Art of Tap Dancing
Perhaps because it bears no relation to the court dances of any aristocracy, tap dancing has never been considered a high art form. It’s said that when percussion instruments were forbidden to African slaves in America, they remembered the ... more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM John Schneider Classical Music