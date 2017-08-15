RSS

Danceworks On Tap

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM Dance

Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more

Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM Dance

Danceworks on Tap: Heart and Sole 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7-8; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 9  Danceworks on Tap is committed to tap as a living art form with, forgive me, untapped potential. The ongoing ch,Dance more

Aug 6, 2015 11:42 AM Dance

Looking for new ideas, tap dance choreographers sometimes succumb to gimmickry. Danceworks on Tap avoided that nicely in Tap the Map, a new concert performed at more

Aug 14, 2014 5:56 PM Classical Music

Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more

Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM Dance

The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more

Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM Classical Music

Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more

Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM Classical Music

