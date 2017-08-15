Danceworks On Tap
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM John Schneider Dance
Milwaukee History in Motion
Amy Brinkman-Sustache, artistic director of Danceworks on Tap, helped lead a group of male and female dancers through nine dances in DiverCITY, the 2016 DanceLAB concert. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:15 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks on Tap is all ‘Heart and Sole’
Danceworks On Tap’s latest concert Heart and Sole was an outstanding demonstration of the Milwaukee tap dance troupe’s many strengths. Founder, Artistic Director and Choreographer Amy Brinkman-Sustache’s company celebrated 15 years of tap r... more
Aug 11, 2015 6:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks on Tap: Heart and Sole
Danceworks on Tap: Heart and Sole 7:30 p.m., Aug. 7-8; 2:30 p.m., Aug. 9 Danceworks on Tap is committed to tap as a living art form with, forgive me, untapped potential. The ongoing ch,Dance more
Aug 6, 2015 11:42 AM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks’ Global Spin on Tap Dancing
Looking for new ideas, tap dance choreographers sometimes succumb to gimmickry. Danceworks on Tap avoided that nicely in Tap the Map, a new concert performed at more
Aug 14, 2014 5:56 PM John Schneider Classical Music
DANCE HAPPENING: Danceworks
Long the anchor of the Danceworks DanceLAB summer series of dance experiments, Danceworks on Tap enjoys upending preconceptions about tap dance. According to Artistic Director Amy Brinkman, this year’s more
Jul 30, 2014 12:24 AM John Schneider Dance
Danceworks Ignites a Hip-Hop Experience
The pleasure of Ignite: A Hip Hop Dance Experience, the first of three concerts in the Danceworks DanceLAB series that started last weekend, lay above all in seeing so more
Jul 29, 2014 11:45 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Sunshine Footwork
Parts One and Two of Joyful Noise—the new concert by Danceworks On Tap, Aug. 16-18 at the Danceworks Studio—are choreographed by Founding Artistic Director Amy Brinkman-Sustache in the more
Aug 14, 2013 12:32 AM John Schneider Classical Music