Danceworks
Danceworks on Tap Shows What's Tappenin'
Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more
Danceworks Performance Company and Milwaukee Opera Theatre Team Up for Performance of Handel’s Bestiary
Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more
Remembering the Stories Someone Told Us
Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more
UPAF Still Performing After 50 Years
Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more
Danceworks Performance Company presents STORIES FROM A LIFE
The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more
Milwaukee Dancers Get Risky in DanceLAB’s ‘Get it Out There’
Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more
A Night of Pop Dance 'Transcendence' with SueMo
SueMo: A Dance Experience, the stylistically open-minded name of the young company of Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams took pop dance seriously in last weekend’s performance of Transcendence at Danceworks. more
Performing Arts Weekly 1.15
As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more
Performing Arts Weekly 12.1
The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more
Further Auditions for Dancing Microbes and Things
The idea for Animolecules sounds like a lot of fun. The acrobatic dance of photosynthesis. All the gently graceful drama of serotonin reuptake in the brain. Okay: I don't know that either of those things will even be in the show, but the possibili.. more
DANCE HAPPENING: Real Time
Andrea and Daniel Burkholders’ ever-changing monthly dance series, Real Time, takes them to the Alfons Gallery in the St. Joseph Center on Friday, July 1. more
A Parade of New Performers ‘Get It Out There’
The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more
Established Choreographers and Emerging Artists ‘Get It Out There’
Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more
Dance Happening: May 19, 2016
Esteemed choreographer Li Chiao-Ping will present her newest dance, “Fluid Measure,” along with a range of earlier signature works, May 21-22 at Danceworks. more
'Fluid Measure' at Danceworks
Esteemed choreographer Li Chiao-Ping will present her newest dance, “Fluid Measure,” along with a range of earlier signature works this weekend in a concert also titled Fluid Measure. Chiao-Pin,Dance more
Magical Comedy Slumber with Danceworks and Chant Claire Chamber Choir
It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the ide.. more
'Bayou's State' and The Limon Dance Company: Dance Happenings
Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s original solo, Bayou’s State, explores the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Lou... more
Spending Real Time Together
Dance artists Andrea and Daniel Burkholder will add another chapter to their yearlong monthly series of aerial arts, dance, music, improvisation and conversation at the Danceworks Studio. more
Cooperative Performance MKE Recreates Mendota
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more
A Woman's Place this month at Danceworks
When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more
