danceworksbychristalwagner.jpg.jpe

Danceworks on Tap’s new show, What’s Tappenin’?, comprised a tight, intelligent and perfectly executed hour of entertainment. more

Aug 15, 2017 2:10 PM Dance

handels660x440.jpg.jpe

Handel’s operas are teeming with animals! Stroll the grounds of the Lynden Sculpture Garden in search of the lion, bee, nightingale, snake, elephant, frog, dove, stag, tiger – even a phoenix! Come explore the menagerie created when Danceworks Perf.. more

Jun 8, 2017 2:20 PM Sponsored Content

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolophotography.jpg.jpe

Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

aegateway.jpg.jpe

Fifty years ago Milwaukee civic leaders banded together to found the United Performing Arts Fund, which celebrates its annual Campaign Launch on Monday, March 6. more

Feb 21, 2017 1:28 PM A&E Feature

stories_shepherd.jpg.jpe

The most important thing to know about Sophia is her stamina or her will, or perhaps her certainty of the way which things should be… This multi-media work reflects on the story of guest choreographer Daniel Burkholder's 97 year-old grandmother, S.. more

Feb 16, 2017 3:19 PM Sponsored Content

danceworksgetitoutthere.jpg.jpe

Danceworks DanceLAB’s “Get It Out There “presentations offer the excitement of risky performances by stylistically diverse area artists. more

Jan 23, 2017 11:17 AM Dance

suemodance.jpg.jpe

SueMo: A Dance Experience, the stylistically open-minded name of the young company of Melissa Sue Anderson and Morgan “Mo” Williams took pop dance seriously in last weekend’s performance of Transcendence at Danceworks. more

Jan 16, 2017 9:45 AM Dance

pawbootcamp.jpg.jpe

As the Waukesha Civic Theatre puts it: “For the uninitiated, Combat Boot Camp challenges high school-age playwrights, directors and actors to bring original scripts from initial concept to performance before a live audience” over a four-... more

Jan 3, 2017 1:40 PM Performing Arts Weekly

The holiday season continues to loom large in local artistic productions, though not exclusively so. Waukesha Civic Theatre presents the Christmas-themed musical comedy For Purely Elfish Reasons, and Memories Dinner Theater offers An Unexpe... more

Nov 29, 2016 1:07 PM Performing Arts Weekly

file-page1.jpg.jpe

The idea for Animolecules sounds like a lot of fun. The acrobatic dance of photosynthesis. All the gently graceful drama of serotonin reuptake in the brain. Okay: I don't know that either of those things will even be in the show, but the possibili.. more

Sep 22, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Andrea and Daniel Burkholders’ ever-changing monthly dance series, Real Time, takes them to the Alfons Gallery in the St. Joseph Center on Friday, July 1. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:13 PM Dance

danceworks.jpg.jpe

The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM Dance

danceworks.jpg.jpe

Danceworks opens its 2016 DanceLAB series with Get It Out There, a two-part show of 17 new works by established and emerging Milwaukee choreographers and performers, taking place in their Studio Theatre on June 18 and 19. more

Jun 14, 2016 3:28 PM Dance

Esteemed choreographer Li Chiao-Ping will present her newest dance, “Fluid Measure,” along with a range of earlier signature works, May 21-22 at Danceworks. more

May 17, 2016 4:11 PM Dance

fluidmeasure.jpg.jpe

Esteemed choreographer Li Chiao-Ping will present her newest dance, “Fluid Measure,” along with a range of earlier signature works this weekend in a concert also titled Fluid Measure. Chiao-Pin,Dance more

May 17, 2016 4:00 PM Dance

danceworks quest.jpg.jpe

It’s a clever idea. Let’s say Sleeping Beauty’s enchanted slumber was a bit more intermittent. What could be worse than entering a magical, indefinite slumber? Periodically waking-up from it would be vastly worse. Jason Powell explores the ide.. more

May 10, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

header.jpg.jpe

Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s original solo, Bayou’s State, explores the rising water levels and deteriorating coastal conditions of her native Louisiana. She’ll begin the Milwaukee premiere by serving the audience a traditional Southern Lou... more

Apr 12, 2016 3:13 PM Dance

realtime.jpg.jpe

Dance artists Andrea and Daniel Burkholder will add another chapter to their yearlong monthly series of aerial arts, dance, music, improvisation and conversation at the Danceworks Studio. more

Feb 24, 2016 1:52 PM Dance

theatrereview_coop_a_(bysydonialucchesi).jpg.jpe

Photo By Sydonia Lucchesi

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee, in collaboration with Danceworks, took a hauntingly dreamy approach in turning Danceworks’ Studio A into a mid-1800s mental hospital for Kelly Coffey’s a woman’s Place. The show includes aerial work and ru... more

Feb 16, 2016 5:05 PM Theater

a womans place.jpg.jpe

When the 2020 presidential elections take place, women will have been allowed to vote all over the US for a whopping 100 years. It’s still kind of shocking that women couldn’t vote in certain parts of the US as recently as 1919, but then ... more

Feb 5, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

