Dancing
‘The Last Place:’ A Day at the City ‘Dead House,’ 1891
“The dead house is about the last place people want to visit," the Milwaukee Journal wrote in 1891. “Living or dead." The line was from a hybrid investigatory/exploitation piece the paper ran on the sorrowful scenes at the little ci.. more
Jun 5, 2017 3:38 PM Matthew J. Prigge What Made Milwaukee Famous
Revel Bar Could Bring a Downtown Feel to Bay View
Bay View claims ones of the largest and most eclectic barscenes in Milwaukee, with at least half a dozen great beer bars; countless comfydive bars and corner taps; several destination cocktail lounges; a prime punkvenue; a hidden, Jimmy Buffett.. more
May 11, 2015 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s 2015 New Year’s Eve Guide
We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 5 Comments
Wild Space: Dancing Through Time
“I’ve worked in construction all over downtown Milwaukee and I’ve seen this building all my life, but I’ve never set foot inside. It’s beautiful!” exclaims a middle-aged workman, the only person other than me to visit t more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
Ballini, Ogburn and Baumann
Every Monday night at the Jazz Estate, singer-songwriter Marc Ballini, mandolinist Ryan Ogburn and guitarist Craig Baumann present an informal, free evening of music at the Jazz Estate. The residency has changed markedly since its more
Jul 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Lollapalooza Schedule Cemented, With Some Unfortunate Overlap
Further dampening my enthusiasm for this year's Lollapalooza, which I still think lacks the major-event headliners of past years, is a splotchy schedule that tends to pit some of the most exciting mid-level acts against each other in the same time.. more
Jun 17, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
That's right, I've got Ken Macha's ear
At the end of last month, I posted a look over at Brew Crew Ball at how many outs the Brewers were making on the bases.During tonight's pre-game show, Davey Nelson and Telly were noting that while all things seem to be going right for the Brewers,.. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Columbo III
The first thing you notice watching an episode of “Columbo” isn’t that we know who committed the murder but the relatively long buildup to murder. Jerry Orbach and the “Law and Order” squad would already be grilling the suspect by the time a “Col.. more
Apr 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Bucks vs. Suns
The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Phoenix Suns tonight at 7:30 p.m. in the Bradley Center.,Today in Milwaukee more
Nov 8, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Special Prosecutor for Wall Street
Debate over how to resolve the nation's financial emergency is taking a salutary direction Boiler Room ,News Features more
Sep 30, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Journey of Love
Ah, love. It has it ups and downs, twists and turns. And in the arc of romanc Isn't It Romantic ,Theater more
Sep 9, 2008 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Revolush
As a long-standing staple to the local scene, the incorrigible Revolush claimed the title Shepherd ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
The Wisconsin State Fair
Here’s hoping you’ve worked up an appetite, because it’s cream-puff eati Hi Infidelity ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Dancing with the Stars
The stars you’ll be dancing with tonight include Wayne Newton, Sabrina Bryan, Mark B The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep, ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete This Week in Milwaukee 3 Comments
Spoon w/ The Ponys @ The Pabst Theater
October 11, 2007 Likean empty cardboard box in the hands of an imaginative child, Effective Date: November 1, 2007 ,Concert Reviews more
Dec 11, 2007 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 6 Comments
Trying
Also opening tonight is the Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s production of playwright Joa King Corn ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 15, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 4 Comments
Spoon @ The Riverside Theater, Dec. 31, 2009
The Riverside Theater is giving Cake the year off from their recent New Year's Eve shows and has instead booked Austin indie-rockers Spoon to headline their annual bash. For Spoon, the performance will cap a year in which the band returned to the .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music