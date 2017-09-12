Dandan
Ten Unique Old Fashioneds
The Shepherd’s Fall Drink Guide 2017 shares 10 of our favorite establishments for finding one of Wisconsin’s favorite drinks, the old fashioned, in forms both traditional and modern. Featured establishments are: Boone & Crockett, Camp Bar, ... more
Sep 12, 2017 2:09 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Skip Brunch and Treat Mom to Dinner
Lacey Muszynski shares a Mother's Day dinner recommendation for moms of all tastes. more
May 11, 2017 9:07 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Where They Eat: Heather Terhune
We catch up with Tre Rivali Executive Chef Heather Terhune about her favorite restaurant. more
Apr 25, 2017 3:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dining Out
Where They Eat: Gregory Leon, Chef and Co-owner of Amilinda
As part of a new Shepherd dining feature, “Where They Drink," Amilinda Chef and Co-Owner Gregory León shares his favorite spots in town. more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Chefs Branch Out with Restaurants Within Their Restaurants
A new trend is taking hold in restaurants around Milwaukee that gives chefs the flexibility to explore cuisine apart from their everyday menus: restaurants within restaurants. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
Where to Drink on Election Night
Come election night, a good part of the country is going to need a beer, or maybe something a bit stronger. Lucky for us, many bars are hosting election night watch parties or specials, so you'll be in the right place when the pundits call ... more
Nov 4, 2016 10:18 AM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
New Restaurant and Bar Openings Around Milwaukee
Lots of restaurant news in the last month, including acouple new Asian spots and a new food truck peddling BBQ. DanDan has opened in theformer Tulip spot at 360 E. Erie. The much anticipated opening is acollaboration between chefs Dan .. more
Aug 26, 2016 2:13 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
A Playful Chinese Delight
DanDan is named after not only for a Chinese noodle dish but the two extraordinary chefs, Dan Jacobs and Dan Van Rite, who have poured their heart and soul (along with an homage to food from childhood memories) into an exciting menu. more
Aug 23, 2016 1:36 PM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Free Holiday Santa Photos
Every Saturday, Nov. 27 Thru Christmas (Dec. 25) from 4pm until midnight, you can get your picture taken with Santa at the Milwaukee Harley Davidson (11310 Silver Spring Rd., Milwaukee, WI 53225). What "Scrooge" came up with the idea of pay... more
Dec 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
DRUMLine Live
Building on the Southern black collegiate tradition popularized by the hit 2002 Nick Cannon movie Drumline , DRUMLine Live features 35 instrumentalists and five dancers, playing out like the most epic college football halftime show ever more
Nov 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee