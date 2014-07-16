RSS

After Dusty Crophopper (voiced by Dane Cook) blows his gear box and can no longer race, he is farmed out to the Piston Peak Air Attack team. Comprised of over-the-hill planes and equipment, the gang includes no-nonsense leader Blade Ranger ... more

Jul 16, 2014 1:56 AM Film Clips

<p> Jack Nicholson became notorious for his reluctance to be interviewed, but in 1971, as his star was rising after <em>Easy Rider</em>, <em>Five Easy Pieces </em>and <em>Carnal Knowledge</em>, he sat for a pair of interviews with a couple of unk.. more

Jun 19, 2012 12:17 PM I Hate Hollywood

Dane Cook is one of the most popular men in comedy and, perhaps not coincidentally, also one of the most hated. Critics loathe his unpretentious, every-guy observations, and his fellow comedians shun him with a distain once reserved only fo... more

Oct 18, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

