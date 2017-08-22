RSS

Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more

Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Film Clips

Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more

Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Film Clips

A Cure for Wellness is a horror film that, unfortunately, dribbles out clues to its mystery bit-by-bit, making largely for a watch-checker of a film that lacks a satisfying payoff in exchange for your 146 minutes. more

Feb 14, 2017 4:21 PM Film Clips

Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more

Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM Home Movies

Maybe this is a minority view: I thought Toby Maguire was superb as Spider-Man, thank you, and rebooting the franchise so soon was more about Hollywood’s appetite for comic-based blockbusters than any groundswell for putting a new face on t... more

May 5, 2014 8:34 PM Film Reviews

Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more

Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM Film Clips

As young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe is a casting dream. Like the famous pupil he played in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe’s version of the freshman Ginsberg is earnest, bespectacled and studiousâ€”a minority ... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:56 PM Film Reviews

