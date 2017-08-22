Dane Dehaan
Film Clips: Aug. 24, 2017
Birth of the Dragon (Rated: PG-13) Forty-four years after the death of 33-year-old Bruce Lee, the fighter’s legend still resonates. This film purports to chronicle Lee’s rise to fame in San F,Film Clips more
Aug 22, 2017 2:50 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips: July 20, 2017
Following the raunchy, buddy-comedy groove of Bridesmaids and The Hangover, Girls Trip mines both bodily function jokes and explicit sexual acts for comedic gold.Ever the crazy pants auteur, director, producer and screenplay writer Luc Bess... more
Jul 18, 2017 1:55 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Film Clips 2.16
A Cure for Wellness is a horror film that, unfortunately, dribbles out clues to its mystery bit-by-bit, making largely for a watch-checker of a film that lacks a satisfying payoff in exchange for your 146 minutes. more
Feb 14, 2017 4:21 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Life, The Forbidden Room and More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
Sometimes Dane DeHaan bares a sideways resemblance to James Dean; what’s more remarkable about director Anton Corbijn’s film, Life, is the recreation of the places Dean inhabited as recorded in period photos. more
Mar 29, 2016 1:20 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
Maybe this is a minority view: I thought Toby Maguire was superb as Spider-Man, thank you, and rebooting the franchise so soon was more about Hollywood’s appetite for comic-based blockbusters than any groundswell for putting a new face on t... more
May 5, 2014 8:34 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: April 30
Looking forward to his high school graduation, Peter Parker (Andrew Garfield) hungers to spend more time with girlfriend Gwen (Emma Stone), but worries he won’t be able to protect her from the powerful villains looking to rid Manhattan of P... more
Apr 30, 2014 1:53 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Kill Your Darlings
As young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe is a casting dream. Like the famous pupil he played in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe’s version of the freshman Ginsberg is earnest, bespectacled and studiousâ€”a minority ... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews