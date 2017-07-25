RSS

At this point in his career, genre-bending rapper Juiceboxxx is used to being misunderstood, even in his hometown of Milwaukee, and his latest album, Freaked Out American Loser, demonstrates that he still has plenty left to prove. more

Jul 25, 2017 3:31 PM Music Feature

Working once again on their own terms, Maritime have returned with their richest, prettiest record yet. more

Oct 13, 2015 8:18 PM Local Music

Photo credit: Tia Brindel

Maritime are just a few weeks away from the release of their fifth album, Magnetic Bodies/Maps of Bones , and today the group teased another new track from it. Premiered today on Consequence of Sound, "Light You Up" is one of the record's rawest t.. more

Oct 1, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

Photo credit: Tia Brindel

It's been four years since Milwaukee indie-rockers Maritime released their fourth album Human Hearts, their best yet, and they've got a new one on the way. The band will release Magnetic Bodies/Maps Of Bones on Oct. 16 on Dangerbird Records, and t.. more

Jul 16, 2015 7:40 PM On Music

Like many fundraisers, the Pablove Benefit Concert was born of tragedy. In 2009, Jeff Castelaz and his wife Jo Ann Thrailkill lost their six-year-old son Pablo to cancer. Having managed some of the most successful Milwaukee more

Jan 22, 2013 10:26 PM Local Music

Where a greener band might be giddy with hope after signing to a label like more

Apr 6, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE

Since their “MMMBop” 15-minutes expired and they were dropped by their label, the band Hanson has become a walking survival guide for one-hit wonders. They've since toured and recorded as an independent band, mining their minor celebrity more

Aug 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

