Sea Wolf @ Shank Hall
Live performances can so often be derailed by forces outside of the band’s control—a cruddy sound system, a chatty or belligerent crowd, some equipment malfunction. While those situations are fr,Concert Reviews more
Apr 30, 2014 11:08 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Minus the Bear, a Band Divided
Not everyone was a fan of Minus the Bear's fourth album, Omni, even within the band. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Parker Music Feature
New Songs and Album Details from Maritime and The Goodnight Loving
Another month, another Milwaukee band signed to a respected album label. This time the good news comes from Maritime, who this week announced that they have signed with the Los Angeles label Dangerbird Records, home to artists like Silversun Picku.. more
Apr 28, 2010 6:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Cheap Trick @ Potawatomi Bingo Casino
Thanks to Cheap Trick, power-pop rock will forever live on. And based on last week's three-night stand at Potawatomi Bingo Casino, the boys are not only living on, they're full of the same high-lev,Concert Reviews more
Jan 21, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Concert Reviews