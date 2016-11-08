RSS

Dani Kuepper

inreview_danceworks_b_bypaulruffolo.jpg.jpe

Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more

Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM Dance

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more

May 24, 2016 3:51 PM Dance

dancerview_uwm_(bymarkfrohna).jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more

May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

uwmsprindances.jpg.jpe

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

danceworks_doriang-1024x780.jpg.jpe

Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more

Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM Dance

evolveasweentercal.jpg.jpe

One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more

Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM Dance

dworks.jpg.jpe

Dawn Springer

Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Classical Music

Oct 26, 2015 10:57 AM Dance

Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM Classical Music

fairy queen- mot.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more

Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM Classical Music

dancereview_danceworks_a_(bypaulruffolo).jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more

Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM Classical Music

dancepreview_danceworks_danbishop.jpg.jpe

As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more

Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

Photo by Paul Ruffolo

Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more

Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Classical Music

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more

Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM A&E Feature

The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more

May 30, 2014 2:22 AM Classical Music

dance.jpg.jpe

My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more

Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM Classical Music

danceworkds.jpg.jpe

Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more

Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM Classical Music

Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more

Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Classical Music

Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Theater

1609838_10152267267641614_1765199447_n.jpg.jpe

Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM A&E Feature

