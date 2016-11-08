Dani Kuepper
Danceworks is Available for ‘Take Out’ Throughout the New Season
Opening night generally ends a process, but Dance In or Take Out?, a collection of older dances and a premiere that opened Danceworks Performance Company’s season, begins one: The dancers plan to perform them, free and open to the public, a... more
Nov 8, 2016 3:33 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: Real Time
Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more
May 24, 2016 3:51 PM John Schneider Dance
New Dance in New Performance Space
“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more
May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Devin Settle Dance
UWM’s ‘Springdances’ at Kenilworth 620
UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Devin Settle Dance
Danceworks’ ‘Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture’ Indescribable in Other Terms
Danceworks Performance Company’s new concert Writing About Music/Dancing About Architecture presented a series of new works inspired by writing and architecture. Choreography by Andrew Zanoni, Joelle Worm and Jason Powell, Christal Wagner a... more
Mar 8, 2016 2:47 PM John Schneider Dance
Winterdances: Evolve As We Enter
One of two major concerts presented annually by the UW-Milwaukee Dance Department, Winterdances offers new work by faculty and guest choreographers with student dancers. The Feb. 4-7 installment Evolve As We Enter marks Artistic Director Fe... more
Jan 26, 2016 1:24 PM John Schneider Dance
Of Dreams and Shadows
Danceworks Performance Company opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers, a concert including works by company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of footsteps, shadows, whispers, dreaming and memory. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:09 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
Of Dreams and Shadows
Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) opens its season with Footsteps, Shadows and Whispers. The concert includes six works by DPC company members and guests featuring multi-media explorations of foo,Dance more
Oct 26, 2015 10:57 AM Selena Milewski Dance
Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) | Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry
Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM John Schneider Classical Music
‘The Fairy Queen’ in the Lynden Sculpture Garden
Milwaukee Opera Theatre and Danceworks Performance Company collaborative adaptation of Henry Purcell’s 1692 opera The Fairy Queen at Lynden Sculpture Garden more
Jun 9, 2015 8:34 PM John Schneider Classical Music
A Lively ‘Requiem’ for Ed Burgess
Danceworks Performance Company’s winter concert Breathe includes Janet Lilly’s Requiem, a tribute to the late Ed Burgess, and additional works. more
Mar 9, 2015 5:05 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Breath Is Life
As a deep breath restores, Breathe is about healing. Janet Lilly made “Requiem” to honor Ed Burgess, the beloved department chair whose unexpected death in 2011 is still mourned. Breathe also features a revival of Danceworks Performance ... more
Feb 24, 2015 9:20 PM John Schneider Classical Music
The Evolution of Femininity in An Evening
Last weekend, Danceworks Performance Company (DPC) and fiber artist Timothy Westbrook teamed up for Paleontology of a Woman, an ambitious exhibition of dance, fashion and fossils that tackled nothing short of the evolution and essence of fe... more
Nov 4, 2014 4:28 PM Selena Milewski Classical Music
‘Fall Dance Festival’
Milwaukee Ballet opens its season this weekend at the Marcus Center with Artistic Director Michael Pink’s rethinking of the 19th-century classic Don Quixote, the kind of colossal theatrical extravaganza other more
Oct 21, 2014 9:32 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Summerdances 2014
The end-of-the-school-year concert of the UWM Dance Department is always enjoyable and you can also learn a lot. Lineage will close the department’s 50th year more
May 30, 2014 2:22 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
What Would Devo Do?
Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more
Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian more
Mar 14, 2014 4:55 AM Joel K. Boyd Classical Music
A Tempting Collaboration
Danceworks Performance Company and Present Music joined forces for Temptation’s Snare, a retelling of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale with choreography by Dani Kuepper, direction by Jason Powell, and Julian Pellicano more
Mar 12, 2014 5:45 PM Joel K. Boyd Theater
Present Music and Danceworks go contemporary with 'Temptation's Snare'
Present Music has a bit of a history with Igor Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, an experimental work he wrote a few years after his famous Rite of Spring. It was performed at Present Music’s very first concert, and Artistic Director Kevin S... more
Feb 24, 2014 1:10 AM Matthew Reddin A&E Feature