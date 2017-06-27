Daniel Brã¼Hl

RSS

Daniel Brühl

Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more

Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM Home Movies

The Zookeeper’s Wife doesn’t entirely escape the temptation of Hollywood melodrama, and would benefit from some careful trimming, yet includes a score of memorable scenes and is sustained and elevated by Jessica Chastain’s unforgettable per... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:57 PM Film Reviews

Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more

Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM Film Reviews

