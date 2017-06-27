Daniel Brã¼Hl
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 29, 2017
Reviews of recent DVD and Blu-ray releases, including “Hee Haw: Pfft! You Was Gone!," Paul Simon, The Concert in Hyde Park and Alone in Berlin. more
Jun 27, 2017 2:11 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Jessica Chastain’s Memorable Performance as ‘The Zookeeper’s Wife’
The Zookeeper’s Wife doesn’t entirely escape the temptation of Hollywood melodrama, and would benefit from some careful trimming, yet includes a score of memorable scenes and is sustained and elevated by Jessica Chastain’s unforgettable per... more
Apr 4, 2017 2:57 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Fifth Estate
Benedict Cumberbatch plays Julian Assange in The Fifth Estate, the brisk dramatization of the WikiLeaks founder’s battle with the U.S. government (and everyone else he disdains). One of film’s great emerging actors, Cumberbatch gives a port... more
Oct 22, 2013 12:45 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews