Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM Dance

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of theongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performanceto the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.Real Time: Swing Park will engage the .. more

Aug 29, 2016 6:17 PM Around MKE

Dancemakers 2016 features work by international choreographers in diverse styles performed by UW-Milwaukee MFA dance students. The show runs July 22-23 at Mitchell Hall. more

Jul 19, 2016 1:26 PM Dance

Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more

May 24, 2016 3:51 PM Dance

Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more

May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Around MKE

Photo by Mark Frohna

“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more

May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Dance

UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more

Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Dance

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and modern dance choreographer and master of dance improvisation, Daniel Burkholder, continue their pay-what-you-will performance series Real Time on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 at Danceworks from 8:30-9:30... more

Dec 22, 2015 7:09 PM Dance

The last 2015 installment of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Danceworks First Friday Performance Series Real Time features Ko-Thi Dance Company directors Ferne Caulker Bronson and Tarence Spencer. It takes place at Danceworks Studio Theatre ... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:56 PM Dance

Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more

Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM Classical Music

James Tomasello

For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more

Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Around MKE

The sixth installment of Daniel Burkholder and Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s Real Time ground and aerial dance performance takes place Friday, Oct. 2 with special guest Sharon Mansur. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:51 PM Dance

Photo by Enoch Chan

Andrea Chastant Burkholder and Daniel Burkholder present the next episode of their unique dance experience Real Time on Friday, Sept. 4. more

Aug 25, 2015 7:01 PM Dance

Off the Cuff speaks to aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband, Daniel, who specializes in dance improvisation. The couple arrived in Milwaukee last August from Maryland as new members of the UW-Milwaukee dance faculty. In ... more

Jul 28, 2015 8:36 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and choreographer-UW-Milwaukee dance faculty member Daniel Burkholder will host their third Real Time performance at Danceworks Studio Theatre. more

Jun 30, 2015 8:37 PM Dance

Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband Daniel Burkholder have instituted a new and unusual performance series, Real Time, to be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis on the first Friday of every month through the end of 201... more

Jun 2, 2015 8:49 PM Dance

Hawthorne Heights has far more reason to feel angst about their relationships than any of their emo brethren. The Dayton, Ohio-based quintet is at the center of a nasty, litigious split from the notorious label Victory Records that is more

Nov 28, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

In this reboot, when Freddy Krueger murders sleeping teens in their dreams, the killings materialize in the waking world. To stay alive, these latest teens must remain awake, employing creative strategies to do so. The new Elm Street gang c... more

Oct 11, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

Lettuce wraps have become quite the trend at Chinese and Thai restaurants. Indeed, it is nearly mandatory to order them at P.F. Chang’s. They are also a tradition at Korean restaurants, especially those that specialize in tabletop barbecues... more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

