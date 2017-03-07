Daniel Burkholder
Remembering the Stories Someone Told Us
Stories from a Life is an unusually conceptual performance created by choreographer/dancer Daniel Burkholder in collaboration with six superb performers from the Danceworks Performance Company. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:46 PM John Schneider Dance
Real Time Performance Series Coming to Holton Bridge Swing Park
Andrea and Daniel Burkholder, creators and curators of theongoing, first Friday performance series, Real Time , are bringing their performanceto the Holton Bridge Swing Park on September 2 at 8 p.m.Real Time: Swing Park will engage the .. more
Aug 29, 2016 6:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Dance Happening: July 21, 2016
Dancemakers 2016 features work by international choreographers in diverse styles performed by UW-Milwaukee MFA dance students. The show runs July 22-23 at Mitchell Hall. more
Jul 19, 2016 1:26 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: Real Time
Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Real Time movement performance on Friday, June 3 at 8:30 p.m. at Danceworks will feature the cast of Daniel’s recent outdoor hike/performance, Scenic Route MKE. more
May 24, 2016 3:51 PM John Schneider Dance
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’
Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the thirdinstallment of their Scenic Route: MKE performanceseries on May 15.The once-per-season performance series is directed by DanielBurkholder and was created in collaboration .. more
May 12, 2016 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
New Dance in New Performance Space
“Springdances: Unfolding Space(s)” is an annual event for the Dance Department at UW-Milwaukee. This year’s concert was held in Kenilworth 620, a new performance space for most of the dancers and choreographers involved. more
May 3, 2016 2:53 PM Devin Settle Dance
UWM’s ‘Springdances’ at Kenilworth 620
UW-Milwaukee’s Peck School of the Arts bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts dance students, choreographed by faculty and guest artists, present Springdances: Unfolding Space(s), April 28-May 2, with performances taking place on Thursd... more
Apr 19, 2016 4:19 PM Devin Settle Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ on New Year’s Day
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and modern dance choreographer and master of dance improvisation, Daniel Burkholder, continue their pay-what-you-will performance series Real Time on Friday, Jan. 1, 2016 at Danceworks from 8:30-9:30... more
Dec 22, 2015 7:09 PM John Schneider Dance
Damce Happenings: ‘Real Time’ & ‘New Dancemakers: (Un)Expected Shifts’
The last 2015 installment of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Danceworks First Friday Performance Series Real Time features Ko-Thi Dance Company directors Ferne Caulker Bronson and Tarence Spencer. It takes place at Danceworks Studio Theatre ... more
Nov 24, 2015 5:56 PM John Schneider Dance
Daniel Burkholder/The PlayGround’s Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) | Musings: Dreams of Nature vs. Industry
Scenic Route: MKE (4.0) features a stellar cast including Daniel and Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke. On Saturday, Oct. 10, ticket holders will be informed exactly where to meet the dancers at 9:30 a.m. on S... more
Oct 6, 2015 7:03 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Hyperlocal Serves Fresh Improvisation
For food to beconsidered “locally” grown it must be purchased or consumed within 100 miles ofits point of origin. If a local experimental and improvised collaborationbetween Milwaukee dancers and musicians is to be believed, for art t.. more
Sep 23, 2015 1:36 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time #6’ Featuring Dancer Sharon Mansur
The sixth installment of Daniel Burkholder and Andrea Chastant Burkholder’s Real Time ground and aerial dance performance takes place Friday, Oct. 2 with special guest Sharon Mansur. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:51 PM John Schneider Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ New Episode
Andrea Chastant Burkholder and Daniel Burkholder present the next episode of their unique dance experience Real Time on Friday, Sept. 4. more
Aug 25, 2015 7:01 PM John Schneider Dance
Dancing in ‘Real Time’
Off the Cuff speaks to aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband, Daniel, who specializes in dance improvisation. The couple arrived in Milwaukee last August from Maryland as new members of the UW-Milwaukee dance faculty. In ... more
Jul 28, 2015 8:36 PM John Schneider Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Dance Happening: Real Time at Danceworks Theater
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and choreographer-UW-Milwaukee dance faculty member Daniel Burkholder will host their third Real Time performance at Danceworks Studio Theatre. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:37 PM Shepherd Express Staff Dance
Dance Happening: ‘Real Time’ Aerial and Dance Performance
Aerial dancer Andrea Chastant Burkholder and her husband Daniel Burkholder have instituted a new and unusual performance series, Real Time, to be offered on a pay-what-you-will basis on the first Friday of every month through the end of 201... more
Jun 2, 2015 8:49 PM John Schneider Dance
