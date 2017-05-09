Daniel Day-Lewis
Playwright Arthur Miller may have intended The Crucible, set during the Salem witch trials, as a metaphor for McCarthy-era witch-hunting. The 1996 film adaptation retains Miller’s purpose with its dubious investigations of conspiracies invo... more
May 9, 2017 2:25 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
My Left Foot
The first glimpse of Daniel Day-Lewis in My Left Foot (1989) is his foot, gingerly retrieving an LP from its sleeve and placing it on the turntable. Day-Lewis earned an Oscar for playing a young man contorted by cerebral palsy but determine... more
Feb 11, 2015 1:30 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Aug 25, 2014 12:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Daniel Day-Lewis' Unforgettable Lincoln
Lincoln and Stephen Spielberg may have been cheated at theOscars this year, but no one disputes Daniel Day-Lewis’ Best Actor award forhis unforgettable performance as the 16th president of the United States. Lincoln has been re.. more
Mar 16, 2013 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lincoln
The Civil War marked one of the sharpest turning points in America’s story, and none of its leading figures looms higher in memory than Abraham Lincoln. Curiously, that familiar face from the $5 bill has seldom been seen in more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Dec 7, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Oscar Predictions 2008
Predicting Oscar winners is like forecasting the weather. Reasonable minds assume you've done a good job by being right half the time. It's a hard business with all those variables, those shifting winds of insider gossip and cold fronts of media .. more
Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jan 16, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Music Feature 1 Comments
There Will Be Blood
Many minutes pass in There Will Be Blood, the latest film by writer-director Paul Anderson (Punch-DrunkLove, Boogie Nights), before human speech is heard. Set at the turn of the previous century in the early days of oil exploration, the film show.. more
Jan 10, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood