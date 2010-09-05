RSS

Daniel Essig

Fourth century Ethiopian Coptic book binding%u23AFThis esoteric art form captured Daniel Essig's attention when he worked for a professor in photography in Iowa City.  He originally learned the technique through email and snail mail, whi.. more

Sep 5, 2010 1:33 PM Visual Arts

For those heading to Door County over Labor Day weekend or in September, put Fish Creek's Peninsula School of Art on your to-visit list.  Their exhibition in the Guenzel Gallery “The Book As Sculpture” opened August 13 and continues until Sep.. more

Aug 23, 2010 5:00 AM Visual Arts

To be sure, Kathleen Clark's Secrets of a Soccer Mom doesn't aspire to high art. Nevertheless it provides some insights into the solitary burdens of motherhood. The play revolves around three women taking part in a mother-son soccer match. ... more

Mar 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mike Mangione's career as a full-time artist-slash-businessperson began about six years ago. Mangione—yes, he’s distantly related to Chuck Mangione—financed his first real tour from money earned as "Mail Boy," a non-speaking extra role i more

Mar 5, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

