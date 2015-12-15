Daniel Fleming Art
Recapping CultureJam MKE 4: Truth Be Told
The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more
Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Behind the Scenes as MAM Gets Set for the Grand Re-Opening
There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more
Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more
Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more
Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more
Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more
May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more
May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more
Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #11
Inspired by the wonderful BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with legendary artist Alexander Calder, Daniel Fleming approached Parsifal Mercedes Boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward about the possibility of an auto-inspired collaboration.One sh.. more
Apr 15, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #10
Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more
Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 9
What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more
Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 8
This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more
Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 7
Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more
Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 6
No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more
Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 5
"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more
Mar 2, 2015 10:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 4
We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more
Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Daniel Fleming Art Blog Pt. 3
Standing In Line at the Butcher Shop (the Prize Fight). has two starting points, and the comparison between those two points reveal the main idea behind the piece.On the left there is a crowd. Some look forward with glee, some downward in .. more
Feb 16, 2015 7:11 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
Daniel Fleming Arts Blog Pt. 2
In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more
Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts 1 Comments
Daniel Fleming Art Blog
Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming. Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more
Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Eric Engelbart Visual Arts 1 Comments
Trash Humpers
Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee