Daniel Fleming Art

The Fourth edition of Culturejam MKE, entitled Truth Be Told, took over Live Artist Studio in Walker's Point over the Thanksgiving weekend with work by more than 40 artists. Artists, prompted with the theme of "truth", tackled a variety of todays .. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:29 PM Visual Arts

There's something odd about walking through a museum that's not quite ready to open.The lights are a little dim.There are cardboard boxes, packing materials, and ladders strewn about.Hammers and forklifts clang and rumble in .. more

Nov 17, 2015 4:26 PM Visual Arts

There’s a funny and ironic truth in the art and art-interested community that ultimately hurts both parties.The artist is hesitant to allow the public into their personal space, hoping the finished piece will do the communicating, whil.. more

Oct 21, 2015 7:22 PM Visual Arts

I hear that living with an artist can be trying...but I don't really see it. It's not like we take up space...Or infringe on the living areas...It's not like there's splatter on the electrical outlets and walls... It's not like the cats sit in ope.. more

Jun 24, 2015 3:26 PM Visual Arts

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

With the nation-wide outrage and local unrest following countless instances of violence, police brutality, and corruption, Milwaukee artists, with the help of Jeff Redmon, Live Artists Studio and CultureJam MKE, hosted a one-night-only exhibitio.. more

May 6, 2015 3:50 PM Visual Arts

Conquest & Cover-up is about the inherent conflict in establishing one’s own beliefs “for the greater good” yet simultaneously keeping much of the operation secret, censoring certain less-desirable information, and silencing outspoken critics.. more

Apr 30, 2015 9:27 PM Visual Arts

Inspired by the wonderful BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with legendary artist Alexander Calder, Daniel Fleming approached Parsifal Mercedes Boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward about the possibility of an auto-inspired collaboration.One sh.. more

Apr 15, 2015 8:20 PM Visual Arts

Believe it or not, I have free-time that’s not spent on painting.And every once-in-a-while, I get into one of my favorite design challenges; redesigning some of my favorite (or least favorite) movie posters.Sometimes the originals were great…so.. more

Apr 9, 2015 3:15 PM Visual Arts

What’s behind pop culture?Or a better question might be: “Why are we so obsessed with it?”Why are we so enamored by people completely disconnected from our own lives? Why do we engage in national news rather than the local issues happening .. more

Apr 1, 2015 5:41 PM Visual Arts

This past Friday night, my “Used Cars more

Mar 24, 2015 7:20 PM Visual Arts

Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Visual Arts

No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more

Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Visual Arts

"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:36 PM Visual Arts

We spent some time over at the Art*Bar in Riverwest this weekend taking in COLD SOCKS , a fun and energetic new show from Madison artist Jeremy Pinc and Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming. The show features a selection of whimsical and surreal pain.. more

Feb 24, 2015 6:21 PM Visual Arts

Standing In Line at the Butcher Shop (the Prize Fight). has two starting points, and the comparison between those two points reveal the main idea behind the piece.On the left there is a crowd. Some look forward with glee, some downward in .. more

Feb 16, 2015 7:11 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more

Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Shepherd Express brings you a behind the scenes look at the process of local artist Daniel Fleming.  Tune in every Monday for new insight and updates in the world of this burgeoning young artist. Acrylic on Canvas. from Leo Fleming on Vimeo.T.. more

Feb 3, 2015 9:25 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

Blurring the line between fiction and documentary, independent director Harmony Korine’s latest film Trash Humpers follows a gang of misfits as the terrorize and vandalize the seedier parts of Nashville, smashing glass and more

Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

