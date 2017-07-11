RSS

Daniel Fleming

danfleming.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee artist Daniel Fleming’s new work is on display at the recently opened Gallery of Wisconsin Art (GOWA) in West Bend. more

Jul 11, 2017 1:27 PM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

blog_thumb-01.jpg.jpe

One great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you rarely have trouble standing out while filling a space. One not-so-great thing about making large-scale artwork is that you need a large-scale vehicle to move it when that show inevitabl.. more

Jun 8, 2015 4:49 PM Visual Arts

danflemingart_selfish_top.jpg.jpe

Artist, friend, sibling, lover, boss—when your identity is tied up in your current circumstances, can you ever fully define yourself?Can you integrate all aspects of your identity into one self at all times, or are you only certain self.. more

May 15, 2015 8:40 PM Visual Arts

aroundmke_bayviewwalkerspoint.jpg.jpe

May 5, 2015 3:40 PM Around MKE

danielflemingartblog_pt7_top.jpg.jpe

Q: How do you start a painting? How do you come up with ideas? Do you know what you want from the start? Do you ever mess up? How do you know when you're done?A: It's complicated...The most common questions I get from viewers, fans and art-adm.. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:52 PM Visual Arts

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

No one really enjoys losing an hour of sleep on a brisk Sunday morning...and the discussion of canceling Daylight Savings altogether has almost become a tradition in and of itself…but I don’t think anyone would deny the beauty and warmth (either p.. more

Mar 10, 2015 7:30 PM Visual Arts

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

"Hard Work." is about connecting the mind and body in one effort to reach the best conclusion and the risks taken if mind and body remain separate, despite the best efforts of those involved. Inspired by the long corrupted construction of the Tr.. more

Mar 2, 2015 10:36 PM Visual Arts

art_blog2.jpg.jpe

In 1962, the mines beneath Centralia, Pennsylvania, began burning. In the fifty years since, nearly all of the 1,000residents have left, the roads have fallen into disrepair, the buildings thatremain are only a remnant of the once vibrant minin.. more

Feb 9, 2015 7:18 PM Visual Arts 1 Comments

tumblr_ne0d7bhcf71rvn5nxo1_500.jpg.jpe

Suffering frompost-election blues? Missing the fervor stirred up by promises ofchange? Lacking the excitement of standing in multiple lines only to realizethat you haven't re-registered since moving?Fortunately, thethril.. more

Nov 8, 2014 8:55 PM Visual Arts

art.jpg.jpe

If January is any indication, expect 2015 to be an exciting year for the arts in Milwaukee. The Tory Folliard Gallery, for its part, is welcoming the new year with a cluster of new exhibitions.Rodger Bechtold’s “The Nature of Things” more

Dec 30, 2013 5:31 PM Visual Arts

blogimage11707.jpe

When in the mood for veal, one restaurant always comes to mind: Caterina’s Ristorante (9104 W. Oklahoma Ave.). Entrees include chicken, steak, lamb, pork and seafood, but the prime attraction remains the veal, which is offered in six differ... more

Jul 28, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage11626.jpe

Even in the midst of a disappointing, inconsistent season, Milwaukee Brewers fans could take pride in the selection of three legitimate All-Stars—Ryan Braun, Corey Hart and Yovani Gallardo—to the 2010 All-Star Game.Long-suffering Brewers fa... more

Jul 20, 2010 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 1 Comments

blogimage11583.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Hey, nothing but good news here for you’s moms and pops with extra dough who wonder where the heck to stick your out-of-control katzenjammers for a while this summertime. Pay more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake

blogimage11387.jpe

Bounding, ebullient, fraught with youth, at once joyous and tortured: The diminutive Swedish whirlwind of songwriting energy known as The Tallest Man on Earth is back for a second full-length release.As on 2008’s Shallow Grave, Kristian Mat... more

Jun 28, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage11360.jpe

Perhaps motivated by encouraging reviews of their 2009 debut, Embrace , San Francisco freak-rockers Sleepy Sun pushed their druggy, psychedelic rock into even more extreme directions on their new Fever , a claustrophobic record more

Jun 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11326.jpe

A visit to the great Northwoods of Wisconsin is an annual summer trip for many locals, and no journey into the state’s sprawling forests would be complete without a sighting of Paul Bunyan, the lumberjack of lore and one of America’s most-r... more

Jun 22, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

This week, as I sat surrounded by more than a dozen different types of leather bands (with Velcro, studs, snaps, multiple rings, figure-8s, and more), it occurred to me that this would be a good time to write a column about a frequently mis... more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress

Imagine, if you can, an alternate universe. Imagine that in this alternate universe, a foreign military power begins flying remote-controlled warplanes over your town, using on-board missiles to kill hundreds of your innocent neighbors. Now... more

May 14, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES