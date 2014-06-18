Daniel Gaitan
Aging with Dignity
Anne Basting, a UW-Milwaukee professor of play analysis, is using her talents to help benefit seniors. “Transforming Care for Elders through Creative Engagement”—a more
Jun 18, 2014 3:31 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Michigan Producer’s Eye for Milwaukee Talent
Michigan-based writer-producer Roger Rapoport is taking full advantage of Wisconsin scenery and Milwaukee talent for his independent films. In 2012, Rapoport released Waterwalk, a father-and-son coming-of-age drama filmed on some of Wiscons... more
Oct 23, 2013 1:32 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Exploring ’70s America
Barry Wightman works rock ’n’ roll, the advent of “high tech” and an improbable romantic tryst into his debut novel Pepperland, a vast, intimate exploration of the 1970s. In the novel, Pepper Porter is on his way to rock stardom when his... more
Sep 4, 2013 12:48 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Andy Gillies’ ‘Unpronounceable’ Film
Andy Gillies’ new film, Oconomowoc, is a comedy about growing up and staying grown up. The film chronicles Lonnie (Brendan Marshall-Rashid), a 20-something who moves back home and reluctantly joins... more
Sep 28, 2012 1:48 PM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
A Film About a Family of Exterminators
Pester, the new film by Eric Gerber, is a reflection on the American Dream. Pester follows a family of exterminators who face economic and ethical challenges... more
Aug 13, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Filmmaker Genevieve Davis' 'Secret Life'
Genevieve Davis' new docudrama Secret Life, Secret Death uncovers her grandmother's experience in the seedy underworld of 1920s gangland Chicago from years of family secrecy. The story includes her grandmother's involvement in bootlegging a more
Apr 25, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Filmmaker Documents Jeffrey Dahmer's Impact
Milwaukee filmmaker Chris James Thompson's documentary Jeff explores the unsettling effect that Jeffrey Dahmer had on those around him. The medical examiner and a detective involved in the case, as well as one of Dahmer's neighbors... more
Mar 6, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Franks Diner Provides Unique Experience
Upon entering Franks Diner, your senses are blindsided by the savory smells of onions and potatoes frying. And then you get the sense of being inside an early-20th-century train car. (Franks is built around a small rail car.) A shout from t... more
Jan 13, 2012 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Dining Preview 1 Comments
Milwaukee Filmmaker Creates 'Will and Testament'
Eric Strelitzer is a 2006 UW-Oshkosh graduate and Wisconsin native who wrote and directed Will and Testament, currently in post-production and scheduled for a fall release. A resourceful and passionate filmmaker, Strelitzer made use... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff
All Elements Present
Present Music's Thanksgiving concert was like alphabet soup, a little bit of avant-garde chanting, some classical strings and a hint of dance. It was all about the experience of being thankful, to anything and everything; thankful to God, t... more
Nov 21, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Classical Music
Milwaukee's Night of Tango
“I am Maria, Maria tango, slum Maria, Maria night, Maria fatal passion, Maria love of Buenos Aires, that's me.” The opera tango Maria de Buenos Aires is a rich story of dance, death and desire... more
Nov 14, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Classical Music
Demons Among Us
Inkubus, the new horror film, was directed by newcomer Glenn Ciano and produced by Chad Verdi. The fright takes place during a graveyard shift at a Rhode Island police station. Inkubus, a demon, walks in holding the head... more
Oct 31, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Film Reviews
Balls to the Wall
Balls to the Wall is the new comedy directed by critically acclaimed Penelope Spheeris. Spheeris' eclectic and career includes directing the blockbuster Wayne's World, and writing the memoir of Janis Joplin The Gospel According to Janis... more
Oct 20, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff 2 Comments
Unique Water Show in MSO's 'Romantic Brahms'
On Friday evening, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra's “Romantic Brahms” concert was an eclectic and enthralling experience. The unconventional set began with Franz Schubert's Symphony No. 5 in B-Flat Major, followed by Tan Dun... more
Oct 11, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Classical Music
Milwaukee Playwright Adds Salt to Festival
Jeffrey James Ircink is a UWWhitewater graduate and recently moved back to Milwaukee as a playwright and actor. The new short film Pass The Salt, Please will be at the Milwaukee Festival. It is adapted from his stage play, and targets sexua... more
Sep 19, 2011 12:00 AM Daniel Gaitan Off the Cuff