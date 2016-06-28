RSS

Daniel Radcliffe

Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more

Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Film Clips

Photo Credit: Nick Wall Â© Angelfish Films Limited 2014. All Rights Reserved.

The sequel to Woman in Black is not as good as the original film. more

Jan 6, 2015 8:50 PM Film Reviews

The Woman in Black / via Facebook

The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death is about emotionally unstable teacher Jean Hogg (Helen McCrory) evacuates a group of London children to an abandoned, isolated house in the country during World War II. There a malevolent spirit seeks to... more

Jan 2, 2015 12:35 AM Film Clips

As young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe is a casting dream. Like the famous pupil he played in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe’s version of the freshman Ginsberg is earnest, bespectacled and studiousâ€”a minority ... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:56 PM Film Reviews

The narrow road winds through bleak country, devoid of life for many miles save the squawking sea gulls overhead... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

