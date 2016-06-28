Daniel Radcliffe
Film Clips 6.30
Steven Spielberg adapts Roald Dahl’s children’s book The Big Friendly Giant, casting talented Mark Rylance in the titular role. Excellent effects and locations ensure that the little ones are spellbound by this congenial giant and his preco... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:15 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
The sequel to Woman in Black is not as good as the original film. more
Jan 6, 2015 8:50 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death
The Woman in Black 2: Angel of Death is about emotionally unstable teacher Jean Hogg (Helen McCrory) evacuates a group of London children to an abandoned, isolated house in the country during World War II. There a malevolent spirit seeks to... more
Jan 2, 2015 12:35 AM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Kill Your Darlings
As young Allen Ginsberg in Kill Your Darlings, Daniel Radcliffe is a casting dream. Like the famous pupil he played in the Harry Potter series, Radcliffe’s version of the freshman Ginsberg is earnest, bespectacled and studiousâ€”a minority ... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:56 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Woman in Black
The narrow road winds through bleak country, devoid of life for many miles save the squawking sea gulls overhead... more
Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews