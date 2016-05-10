RSS

Daniel Riemer

Russ Feingold argued the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), crafted by President Barack Obama but not yet passed by Congress, would ship jobs overseas, weaken environmental protections and unfairly benefit big corporations, similar to previou... more

May 10, 2016 4:19 PM News Features 3 Comments

The state Department of Transportation is taking public comments until April 15 on its $1.1 billion proposal to expand the I-94 Stadium Interchange through the heart of the city’s West Side. more

Apr 5, 2016 4:00 PM News Features 10 Comments

Jonathan Brostoff recently announced his candidacy for the East Side Assembly seat being vacated by Democrat Jon Richards, who is running for Wisconsin attorney general. The Assembly district includes the more

Jan 15, 2014 5:35 PM News Features

In the hotly contested race to represent Senate District 6, the Shepherd's endorsement goes... more

Aug 8, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

The new borders of Assembly District 7 stretch from Milwaukee's south side through Greenfield, the west side of Milwaukee, West Milwaukee, West Allis and north to Miller Park. Longtime incumbent Peggy Krusick faces newcomer Daniel Riemer in the Au.. more

Jul 12, 2012 4:38 PM Daily Dose

Oct 22, 2009 12:00 AM Sexpress

