RSS

Daniel Roebuck

ihatehollywood_riversedge.jpg.jpe

Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more

Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

 Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more

Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more

Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11136.jpe

Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more

Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9599.jpe

The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more

Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage7892.jpe

The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, revealssome of the unusual history of this Mil #1 ,Art more

Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Visual Arts 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES