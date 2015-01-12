Daniel Roebuck
River’s Edge on Blu-ray
Backin the ‘80s, Tim Hunter was the go-to auteur of alienated youth. His 1986 film River’s Edge , out now on Blu-ray, was a low-budget exploration of dead-end kidsin a nowhere town. It was Rebel Without a Cause for the Reagan era, a coming ofa.. more
Jan 12, 2015 6:30 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Andy Griffith’s Capstone
Safeto say: no one ever watched “Matlock” primarily for the plots. The main appealwas the star of the show, Andy Griffith, in what turned out to be his finalmemorable role. As Ben Matlock, he revived an archetype of Americ.. more
Oct 6, 2013 12:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Southern Charm
<p> Andy Griffith's exuberant charm and native Blue Ridge drawl won him a long career playing Southerners. Usually he depicted benign figures, such as the sheriff of “Mayberry R.F.D.,” but he was also memorable as the sinister country singer wit.. more
Feb 2, 2012 8:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Rent
Slick, touring Broadway productions of Jonathan Larson’s hit ’90s musical Rent often lack the heart, soul and passion that drive the story, but the Skylight Opera Theatre’s production, which runs through June 20, promises both more
Jun 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Crazy Heart
The road is onlyleading downhill until Blake meets the woman he hopes will save him, and Crazy Heart ,Film more
Jan 22, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Jones Island Serves as MWA’s ‘Isle of Inspiration’
The exhibition, which runs through Nov. 1, revealssome of the unusual history of this Mil #1 ,Art more
Sep 8, 2009 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 3 Comments