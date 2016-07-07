Daniel Tosh
This Week on The Disclaimer: Treating Milwaukee Music with Kids Gloves
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly culture chat with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're discussing the way critics treat the Milwaukee music scene. If it seems like they sometimes go easy on certain artists.. more
Jul 7, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Daniel Tosh
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert get all the buzz among the chattering classes, but fellow Comedy Central comedian Daniel Tosh regularly tops both in the ratings with his droll roundup of viral videos, “Tosh.0.” Though he largely avoids... more
Apr 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Daniel Tosh
Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert get all the buzz, but fellow Comedy Central comedian Daniel Tosh regularly tops both in the ratings with his droll roundup of viral videos, “Tosh.0.” Though he largely avoids discussing the Internet in his more
Nov 14, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee