Daniel
Recently Released 9.7.15
E.L. Doctorow adapted Daniel from his novel, The Book of Daniel, which reimagined the Julius and Ethel Rosenberg case as fiction. more
Sep 7, 2015 8:38 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Bat For Lashes Excel on Letterman
I'm a couple days late on this one, but it's still worth posting anyway. Bat For Lashes gave a terrific performance of "Daniel," one of the year's best singles, on "The Late Show with David Letterman" Friday. It's a shame "Saturday Night Live" can.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Black Keys
There are blues punk bands that only salt their music with the blues, and then there are t Attack & Release ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stephen Malkmus Coming to Milwaukee (Probably)
If the Tiny Mix Tapes report is to be believed—and Lord, I hope it is—Stephen Malkmus and the Jicks will be returning to Milwaukee for the first time since that semi-infamous 2003 concert when they played an entire chronological set of Pavement s.. more
Jan 3, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Win tickets to the Daniel M. Soref Planetarium!
The Golden Compass ,Contests more
Dec 17, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff z Archive 15 Comments