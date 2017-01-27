Danielle Levings
Bourbon, the Bard and Midsummer in the Middle of Winter
Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Up Close with Mozart and Salieri
The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more
Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Woody Allen’s Crazy Comic Energy
Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more
Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
NYE 2011 and After Party
General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more
Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee