Danielle Levings

Jan 27, 2017 3:22 PM Theater

The World’s Stage Theatre Company conjures a solidly enjoyable drama with its latest, Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus. The story of genius and jealousy resonates through Villa Terrace this month with lush costuming and makeup that feels right at ho... more

Mar 21, 2014 5:03 PM Theater

Woody Allen’s God is a weird, existential farce that playfully examines the nature of theater at its essence. Soulstice Theatre continues a well-selected season with a staging of the show that captures some of the wild and irreverent energy... more

Feb 2, 2014 9:25 PM Theater

General admission to the upscale East Side dance club/lounge Decibel is $20 on New Year’s Eve; $25 includes an open bar until midnight. There are also $500 and $800 VIP packages for parties looking to spend up. At 3 a.m., the club begins it... more

Dec 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

