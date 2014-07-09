Danielle Stevens
A World Music DJ (Or Something)
Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more
Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Craft Cocktails and Pop-up Dinners
Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more
Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
City Guide 2014: Milwaukee Museum Guide
Some still think of Milwaukee as a two-museum town. While it’s true that the Milwaukee Public Museum and the Milwaukee Art Museum remain the city’s largest institutions of their kind, they have been joined by more
Apr 2, 2014 12:24 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Where They Drink
Kyle Cherek, host of “Wisconsin Foodie” on PBS, knows that good food and good drinks go hand in hand. He believes a skilled bartender can do wonders just like some of the best cooks. “My fiancée tends to follow more
Mar 14, 2014 4:47 AM None - Do Not Delete A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Feral Cats
Decreasing the number of feral cats in the city increases the quality of life. Ferals can be a terrible nuisance, especially when in heat. At night, their yowling, yelling and more
Jan 29, 2014 1:33 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 1 Comments
Nail Bar Milwaukee to Open on Downer in August
A new nail salon is opening on Downer Avenue in August. Nail Bar Milwaukee, 2850 N. Downer Ave., will provide a full menu of manicure, pedicure and waxing services. The salon is owned by Tyan Soo, and operated in partnership with Van Nguyen. Soo p.. more
Jul 20, 2014 12:30 PM Danielle Stevens Around MKE
A World Music DJ (Or Something)
Marcus Doucette is the on-air host of the “Sound Travels” world music program, on 88Nine Radio Milwaukee, weekdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., as more
Jul 9, 2014 2:06 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Craft Cocktails and Pop-up Dinners
Known for its creative craft cocktails, The Hamilton (823 E. Hamilton St.) has always been a great place for the drink aficionado. Now, in addition to its catered events, the more
Apr 30, 2014 12:36 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Milwaukee’s Feral Cats
Decreasing the number of feral cats in the city increases the quality of life. Ferals can be a terrible nuisance, especially when in heat. At night, their yowling, yelling and more
Jan 29, 2014 1:33 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 1 Comments
“Milwaukee Originals
The Milwaukee Bucks asked four local designers – Brew City, MilwaukeeHome, Sconnie Nation and Wiskullsin more
Nov 20, 2013 11:50 AM Danielle Stevens Off the Cuff
Milwaukee Storms the Bastille
It was Paris, 1789. The impoverished and exploited masses, fed up with the tyranny and wonton... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature 6 Comments
Glendale's Spot for Gourmet Sandwiches
“Comfort food doesn't have to be unhealthy” is the motto at Dr. Dawg (6969 N. Port Washington Road), located in Glendale Market. This fast-food gourmet sandwich restaurant, with indoor and outdoor seating, goes out of its way to be invent more
Jun 21, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens Dining Preview
Partying on St. Patrick's Day
Where to go, where to go, on St. Drinking's Day… Patrick's Day? We definitely want to sham-rock it, as the holiday is up there with Halloween, New Year's and Mardi Gras as one of the top party days of the year. And so it goes in Milw more
Mar 15, 2012 12:00 AM Danielle Stevens A&E Feature