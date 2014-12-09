Danny Glover
Beyond the Lights
The director of Love & Basketball presents Beyond the Lights, a film about a talented singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) being micro-managed by her overbearing mother (Minnie Driver). Nate Parker stars as the Noni’s love interest and Danny Glove... more
Dec 9, 2014 7:43 PM Nathan Lerner Film Reviews
Klassik Does "Danny Glover"
Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more
Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Black, Beautiful and Swedish
<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more
Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Jimi Hendrix
The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more
Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Album Reviews
The People Speak
Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more
Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Riverfront Pizzeria’s Good Times, Good Pizza
Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
M&I Bank Annual Holiday Display
The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Contests: Holidays
Nov. 6 - Nov. 12
Saturday, Nov. 8 ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Blindness the Movie
With avian flu and AIDS in the background, the idea of startling new contagions has been in the air among horror writers, literary authors and screenwriters. The novel by Portugese Novel Prize winner Jose Saramago, Blindness, concerns an apparnel.. more
Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Regarding digital TV
Re digital TV: I bought 2 converters using government coupons a month ago. City Lights ,Letters more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features
Support One Story
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Express Fiction