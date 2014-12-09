RSS

Danny Glover

film_beyondthelights_suzannetenner.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Suzanne Tenner

The director of Love & Basketball presents Beyond the Lights, a film about a talented singer Noni (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) being micro-managed by her overbearing mother (Minnie Driver). Nate Parker stars as the Noni’s love interest and Danny Glove... more

Dec 9, 2014 7:43 PM Film Reviews

danny glover.jpg.jpe

Every so often a rapper surprises me. Who knew Klassik even listened to Young Thug? Specializing in cleanly produced jazz-inflicted hip-hop, the posh Milwaukee rapper is the temperamental opposite of Atlanta's manic, syrup-addled wildcard, but eve.. more

Feb 23, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more

Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10014.jpe

The surprising thing about Valleys of Neptune is that it took more than 40 years for this collection of 1969 Jimi Hendrix recordings to surface. Some songs—“Stone Free,” “Fire” and “Red House”—aren’t n more

Mar 1, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Asked again and again by students for a book that was critical of American history, rather than repeating the same old platitudes, Howard Zinn despaired and wrote his own. A People’s History of the United States (1980) became one of the best sell.. more

Feb 15, 2010 4:39 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage7769.jpe

Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

blogimage4907.jpe

The whimsical holiday display features over 50 costumed Steiff animals including kanaroos, monkeys, bears and more. The display is free and open to the public. December 01, 2008 - January 05, 2009 ... more

Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Contests: Holidays

1225859479491121977d558.jpg.jpe

Saturday, Nov. 8 ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 5, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

With avian flu and AIDS in the background, the idea of startling new contagions has been in the air among horror writers, literary authors and screenwriters. The novel by Portugese Novel Prize winner Jose Saramago, Blindness, concerns an apparnel.. more

Oct 2, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Re digital TV: I bought 2 converters using government coupons a month ago. City Lights ,Letters more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage4384.gif

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Express Fiction

SOCIAL UPDATES