George Carlin at Summerfest: 'Not going OK'
Recently, a pair of audio clips from George Carlin’s 1972Summerfest show has surfaced on YouTube, posted by Carlin’s official channel.This was, of course, the legendary show where Carlin did his “seven words youcannot say on TV” routine, whi.. more
Apr 3, 2015
Staged Reading of Nick Firer's New Play
Nick Firer is looking for feedback. As winter officially slides into spring, Firer is hosting a staged reading of his new play. It's a history on Alexander the Great. Here's the description:" The play itself centers around the relationship of t.. more
Mar 14, 2014
This Weekend: Star Wars, TheSound of Music, It's A Wonderful Life and Edwin Drood
Milwaukee theatre seems to be paying tribute to classy, old movies this week as stage offerings represent some of the most loved films of all time.Next Act Theatre opens things off with its clever mutation on Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life.. more
Nov 14, 2012
Soundgarden To Play the Rave Feb. 1
Next week Soundgarden will release its first album since 1996’s Down on the Upside , King Animal , the group’s first album since reuniting in 2010 after a period that saw singer Chris Cornell hit rock bottom with a notoriously terrible Timbaland-p.. more
Nov 9, 2012
Danny Gokey, Milwaukee's first major “American Idol” contestant,” having finished third on the show's 2009 season, surprised his followers when he announced that he would record a country album. His hard-sung performances of staples ... more
Jul 6, 2011
An Imperfect Ricochet Genre Fusion at the Stackner
A strange and imperfect fusion of Shakespeare and hip-hop, The Bomb-itty of Errors is a satisfactorily bizarre evening at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havign debuted elsewhere a little while back, the retro hip-hop re-telling of Shakespeare’s A C.. more
Mar 24, 2011
Auditions: An Invitation To Mistaken Identity
As Shakespearian shipwreck stories go, Twelfth Night is arguably one of the most fun. A complex mix-up of mistaken identities involving love, (requited and otherwise,) it’s a lot of fun for audience and ensemble alike.Early next week, The Wauke.. more
Feb 18, 2011
One-time church music director Danny Gokey was Milwaukee’s first remotely successful “American Idol” contestant, finishing third in the show’s eighth season, though with any luck he won’t be the last: The show is filming audi more
Jul 4, 2010
Danny Gokey’s gone country? Actually, it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Milwaukee’s most successful “American Idol” contender was never shy about expressing his Christian faith, but the Christian contemporary music more
Mar 6, 2010
Danny Gokey to Play Record Release Concert at Turner Hall
Feb 8, 2010
Milwaukee's Best Male Vocalist
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009
Milwaukeean of the Year
Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Les Paul,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009
In a sign that phony Gokey-mania may be biting the dust, tonight’s free Danny Gokey concert at the Riverside Theater, an appearance in support of his Sophia’s Heart Foundation charity, hasn’t attracted the screaming headlines that his fr more
May 26, 2009
The Go Stops Here
In the end, "American Idol" voters opted for two finalists with more commercial appeal than Danny Gokey, the soft-rocking Milwaukeean who likely would have cut a Christian pop album had he won the big prize. Not a shocker, really. In the end, my a.. more
May 13, 2009
Milwaukee “American Idol” hopeful Danny Gokey returns home for a day of pomp and ceremony today, visiting TV and radio stations and Milwaukee landmarks in advance of a 4:30 p.m. parade down Chicago toward the Summerfest grounds, where he&rs... more
May 8, 2009
Vote for the Worst Endorses Danny Gokey
May 5, 2009
Danny Gokey Covers Lykke Li. Seriously.
Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more
Apr 23, 2009
The WAMIs Broaden Their Horizons
To put it delicately, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMIs) have squandered much of their cache over the past decade, as the annual awards ignored the region's young talent in favor of celebrating the music scene's old guard. That WAMI .. more
Apr 8, 2009
Fox 6 Burries Osbournes Variety Show
Some Fox affiliates disagree with the network's odd decision to follow-up "American Idol," the country's top-rated family show, with an Osbournes variety special that, according to commercials, contains bits in which Ozzy and his family command sm.. more
Mar 31, 2009
Danny Gokey is the new Michael McDonald
So Milwaukee's first formidable "American Idol" contestant is a modern yacht rocker? Great. The whole city is cheer leading the next Taylor Hicks. The 28-year-old Gokey has a polished voice, a heart-tugging backstory and an endear.. more
Mar 11, 2009