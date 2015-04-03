RSS

Danny Gokey

wmmf_carlinmug.jpg.jpe

Recently, a pair of audio clips from George Carlin’s 1972Summerfest show has surfaced on YouTube, posted by Carlin’s official channel.This was, of course, the legendary show where Carlin did his “seven words youcannot say on TV” routine, whi.. more

Apr 3, 2015 3:00 PM What Made Milwaukee Famous 1 Comments

the disclaimer.jpg.jpe

Nick Firer is looking for feedback. As winter officially slides into spring, Firer is hosting a staged reading of his new play. It's a history on Alexander the Great. Here's the description:" The play itself centers around the relationship of t.. more

Mar 14, 2014 10:00 AM Theater

Milwaukee theatre seems to be paying tribute to classy, old movies this week as stage offerings represent some of the most loved films of all time.Next Act Theatre opens things off with its clever mutation on Frank Capra's It's A Wonderful Life.. more

Nov 14, 2012 12:00 PM Theater

soundgarden.jpg.jpe

Next week Soundgarden will release its first album since 1996’s Down on the Upside , King Animal , the group’s first album since reuniting in 2010 after a period that saw singer Chris Cornell hit rock bottom with a notoriously terrible Timbaland-p.. more

Nov 9, 2012 5:15 PM On Music

blogimage15356.jpe

Danny Gokey, Milwaukee's first major “American Idol” contestant,” having finished third on the show's 2009 season, surprised his followers when he announced that he would record a country album. His hard-sung performances of staples ... more

Jul 6, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

A strange and imperfect fusion of Shakespeare and hip-hop, The Bomb-itty of Errors is a satisfactorily bizarre evening at the Rep’s Stackner Cabaret. Havign debuted elsewhere a little while back, the retro hip-hop re-telling of Shakespeare’s A C.. more

Mar 24, 2011 4:26 PM Theater

As Shakespearian shipwreck stories go, Twelfth Night is arguably one of the most fun. A complex mix-up of mistaken identities involving love, (requited and otherwise,) it’s a lot of fun for audience and ensemble alike.Early next week, The Wauke.. more

Feb 18, 2011 11:08 AM Theater

blogimage11461.jpe

One-time church music director Danny Gokey was Milwaukee’s first remotely successful “American Idol” contestant, finishing third in the show’s eighth season, though with any luck he won’t be the last: The show is filming audi more

Jul 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10068.jpe

Danny Gokey’s gone country? Actually, it makes a lot of sense when you think about it. Milwaukee’s most successful “American Idol” contender was never shy about expressing his Christian faith, but the Christian contemporary music more

Mar 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage4880.jpe

Feb 8, 2010 1:59 PM On Music

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Runners-up:Mayor Tom Barrett, Les Paul,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage6663.jpe

In a sign that phony Gokey-mania may be biting the dust, tonight’s free Danny Gokey concert at the Riverside Theater, an appearance in support of his Sophia’s Heart Foundation charity, hasn’t attracted the screaming headlines that his fr more

May 26, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

blogimage3658.jpe

In the end, "American Idol" voters opted for two finalists with more commercial appeal than Danny Gokey, the soft-rocking Milwaukeean who likely would have cut a Christian pop album had he won the big prize. Not a shocker, really. In the end, my a.. more

May 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage6462.jpe

Milwaukee “American Idol” hopeful Danny Gokey returns home for a day of pomp and ceremony today, visiting TV and radio stations and Milwaukee landmarks in advance of a 4:30 p.m. parade down Chicago toward the Summerfest grounds, where he&rs... more

May 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage3544.jpe

May 5, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3388.jpe

Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3175.jpe

To put it delicately, the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Awards (WAMIs) have squandered much of their cache over the past decade, as the annual awards ignored the region's young talent in favor of celebrating the music scene's old guard. That WAMI .. more

Apr 8, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3094.jpe

Some Fox affiliates disagree with the network's odd decision to follow-up "American Idol," the country's top-rated family show, with an Osbournes variety special that, according to commercials, contains bits in which Ozzy and his family command sm.. more

Mar 31, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage2878.jpe

So Milwaukee's first formidable "American Idol" contestant is a modern yacht rocker? Great. The whole city is cheer leading the next Taylor Hicks. The 28-year-old Gokey has a polished voice, a heart-tugging backstory and an endear.. more

Mar 11, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES