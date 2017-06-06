RSS

Danny Huston

film_wonderwoman.jpg.jpe

A review of Wonder Woman, the first superhero blockbuster directed by a woman—Patty Jenkins. more

Jun 6, 2017 3:18 PM Film Reviews

film_bigeyes_facebook.jpg.jpe

Big Eyes / via Facebook

Big Eyes, the latest film from Tim Burton, explores the story behind the art of Margaret Keane. more

Dec 30, 2014 9:45 PM Film Reviews

The contemporary art market—collectors, dealers and artists alike—sets itself up for mockery. It’s hard to top Damien Hirst and his formaldehyde shark for absurdity, but Duncan Ward’s droll comedy Boogie Woogie (out on DVD and Blu-ray) certainly.. more

Oct 9, 2010 4:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage5926.jpe

Psychoacoustics is the study of how the brain perceives sound. One point of Steve Knopper' Appetite for Self-Destruction: The Spectacular Crash of the Record Industry in the Digital ,Books more

Mar 23, 2009 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES