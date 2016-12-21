RSS

Danny Price And The Loose Change

100_6505.jpg.jpe

Dec 21, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat has been produced about as much as one might expect from something that was written by Webber and Rice. Like any musical that's been around for a while, ti can be rea.. more

Jun 6, 2013 5:01 AM Theater

blogimage17190.jpe

Danny Price looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a ship of the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, as if he is... more

Dec 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13392.jpe

Riverwest troubadour Danny Price writes morose tales about alcoholics, sinking ships and luckless crewmen, singing them with the stern conviction of Nick Cave and playing them for maximum catharsis. That’s not to say he’s a bummer, though. more

Dec 25, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9334.jpe

Danny Price looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a ship of the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, as if he is feeling all of the pain of those he sings about. He writes morose tales about alcoho... more

Dec 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

12615331414b3177d5d58a1.jpg.jpe

@ Circle-A Café, 8 p.m. DannyPrice looks and sings like a sailor who just received leave from a shipof the damned. When he sings, his face expresses intense concern, asif he is feeling all of the pain of those he sings about.,This Week in M... more

Dec 23, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES