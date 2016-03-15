Danny Rodic
CircleSwitch to Debut its Latest Music Video
CircleSwitch will debut their Alibi video before playing a benefit for a friend Saturday. more
Mar 15, 2016 2:15 PM David Luhrssen Local Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s CircleSwitch Releases DVD
The Milwaukee band CircleSwitch has produced an unusually elaborate DVD for a local band. As We Are begins with a documentary of CircleSwitch spliced together from band member interviews and concert footage. As summarized in those interviews, Circ.. more
Oct 23, 2014 12:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Milwaukee’s CircleSwitch Plays Benefit For Cancer Clinic
When guitarist Danny Rodic founded CircleSwitch in 2007, he was as determined to find the right people to work with as he was to put his own spin on the hard rock that had shaped his musicianship. “We auditioned over one hundred vocalists b... more
Nov 13, 2013 12:19 AM David Luhrssen Local Music
Sassy Mamas
Playwright Celeste Bedford Walker has won an NAACP Image Award for her sensitive portrayal of African-American characters, and she brings that same delicate touch to her depiction of women of a certain age in her romantic comedy Sassy more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee