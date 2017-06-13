RSS

Daphne Du Maurier

film_mycousinrachel.jpg.jpe

Review of My Cousin Rachel, a new film based on the novel by Daphne du Maurier. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:53 PM Film Reviews

homemovie_dontlooknow_courtesyofthecriterioncollection.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of The Criterion Collection

In Don’t Look Now director Nicolas Roeg adapted Daphne du Maurier’s ghost story and transformed it into something larger—a study in synchronicity, the psychology of the paranormal and the possibility that the ghosts we see are projections o... more

Mar 19, 2015 2:30 PM Home Movies

ihatehollywood_rebecca.jpg.jpe

Alfred Hitchcock must have been a fan of Daphne du Maurier. The director adapted theEnglish storywriter three times for the screen. The first, Jamaica Inn (1939),was forgettable. The other two, Rebecca (1940) and The Birds (1963), aremasterpiec.. more

Jan 8, 2015 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

Shepherd Express writer Martin Hintz is tireless, turning out innumerable articles and over 100 books. His latest, Forgotten Tales of Wisconsin, is a grab bag of often amusing true stories more

Jun 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES