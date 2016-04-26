RSS

Daptone Records

charlesbradley.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Shaw

Since his late-career breakthrough, singer Charles Bradley has seized the opportunity to spread his uplifting worldview. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:58 PM Music Feature

jcb.jpg.jpe

The retro soul revival of the last few years, led in large part by the likes of Daptone Records, has produced its fair share of quality music, but even at its best it comes with some persistent philosophical questions that get in the more

Feb 18, 2013 12:17 PM Concert Reviews

blogimage17722.jpe

Charles Bradley realized what he wanted to do with his life at an early age, an epiphany reached at just 14 years old and sparked by an encounter with the one and only Godfather of Soul. “My sister, she's the one that said, 'You've go more

Feb 15, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES