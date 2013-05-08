RSS

Dark Comedy

941642_10151655393911667_1214604080_n.jpg.jpe

The theater's nature as a highly social art form can mean delightful things for plays focusing on social relations between characters. British playwright Shelagh Stephenson's The Memory of Water is a compelling look at the more

May 8, 2013 2:16 AM Theater

Puerto Rico-born Craig Wright is probably best known as a television writer. The man who created “Dirty Sexy Money” has a Masters of Divinity degree from United Theological Seminary and is also a playwright. His dark more

Mar 18, 2013 4:24 PM Theater

film.jpg.jpe

The protagonist (Jordan Gelber) is a doughy, middle-aged man-child living with his parents and his action figures in this darkly perceptive suburban comedy from the director of Welcome to the Dollhouse. Todd Solondz is masterful more

Nov 19, 2012 8:52 PM Film Reviews

theater.jpg.jpe

On your way into the theater, you sign in, receive a patient ID number and have your hand stamped by a charming man with a British accent. The man’s name is Lamb (played by Harry Loeffler-Bell). Lamb is an more

Nov 6, 2012 2:02 PM Theater

