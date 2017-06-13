RSS

Dark Knight

New out on digital in June 2017. more

Jun 13, 2017 1:11 PM Home Movies

This review contains spoilers for 2011’s Batman Arkham City“This is how it happened. This is how the Batman died.” These ominous words begin the third and final entry of Rocksteady’s Arkham trilogy, Arkham Knight. A far darker and more ambitiou.. more

Jun 30, 2015 1:48 PM Video Games are Dumb

Long before the Dark Knight trilogy, a 13-year old Christian Bale debuted in <em>Empire of the Sun</em>, Steven Spielberg's depiction of China under Japan's brutal occupation. Bale returns to China during that period with <em>The Flowers of War</e.. more

Jul 14, 2012 12:01 PM I Hate Hollywood

<p> Stieg Larsson\'s <em>The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo</em> was a bestseller in Sweden and a cult sensation everywhere else before becoming the first in a trilogy of exciting Swedish films and long before Hollywood announced a remake. Aside fro.. more

Mar 29, 2012 12:15 PM I Hate Hollywood

The Goth kids who once wore combat boots and black T-shirts with pictures of Brandon Lee as The Crow on them are still dressing more or less the same as they did 15 years ago, except now they... more

Aug 19, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Summer theatre winds-down in anticipation of a very busy September. August is that hazy space between the end of summer theatre and the beginning of the next season. Even as Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens the first production of its season, T.. more

Aug 24, 2010 12:39 AM Theater

Aug 19, 2010 9:00 AM On Music

As a sexuality educator, I perform a constant balancing act. On one hand, my mission in life is to enhance communication about sexuality, to create spaces where people can get information about sex without fear or shame. On the other hand, ... more

Aug 5, 2010 12:00 AM Sexpress 3 Comments

One of Milwaukee’s prettiest indie-pop bands calls it a night this weekend, when Sleep Tight Co. play one final show following singer-songwriter Aaron Spransy’s recent move to Boston. As if the night weren’t bittersweet enough, the show more

Oct 24, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Aug 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Mar 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Seventh Seal @ The Weasler Auditorium, 8:30 p.m. Thetwo book-ending images in Ingmar Bergman’s 195,This Week in Milwaukee more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Heath Ledger proved bigger in death than he was in life during the opening weekend of The Dark Knight, with three-day ticket sales breaking record at $155.3 million. It was especially tragic because, with the strength of Ledger's unforgettable pe.. more

Jul 21, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Inbothsound and manner of dress, members of The Scarring Party draw fr Come Away from the Light, ,Concert Reviews more

Mar 19, 2008 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

