Dark Money
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Support the Underdogs
We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more
Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Big Spending Skews Spring Elections
In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more
Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM Louis Fortis News Features 7 Comments
A Conservative Case for Campaign Finance Reform
John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more
Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
The Purchase of the Wisconsin Legislature Is Complete
Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 23 Comments
Don’t Allow the GAB to Become Partisan
Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more
Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Vote ‘Yes’ on Milwaukee County Referendum Questions
In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 3 Comments
Judge Randa Goes Rogue on Campaign Laws—Again
With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more
Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
The Big Money Behind Walker’s Campaign
The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more
Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 6 Comments
Eric O’Keefe and Club for Growth John Doe Subpoena Targeted the Right-Wing Dark Money Network That Supported Scott Walker
Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 4 Comments
Kitchen Witches’ Falls Flat
Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more
May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater 1 Comments
‘Erica the Eagle’ Helps Milwaukee Author to Soar
Local author Brenda K. Stiff is working to make her dream a reality—a dream that her newly published book, Erica the Eagle, will turn into a classic best seller reaching across all lines: age, ethnicity, gender, race and socioeconomic statu... more
Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Off the Cuff