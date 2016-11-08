RSS

Dark Money

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more

Nov 8, 2016 2:36 PM Expresso 3 Comments

issues_votersuppression.jpg.jpe

We encourage all of our readers to support the underdogs if they are good, honest, hardworking and competent even if you offend certain entrenched individuals. more

Aug 16, 2016 3:29 PM Expresso

money_rect.jpg.jpe

In last week’s elections, the best-financed candidates won, except in some local races that had an organized grassroots effort supporting progressive campaigns. more

Apr 12, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 7 Comments

hundred-dollar-bills_main_0.jpg.jpe

John Pudner, executive director of Take Back Our Republic, offers a compelling case for campaign finance reform from a politically conservative perspective. For Pudner, disclosure is key. more

Nov 24, 2015 7:36 PM News Features 3 Comments

o-governor-scott-walker-facebook.jpg.jpe

Thanks to the bills rushed through the Wisconsin Legislature, not only will corrupt candidates and elected officials be able to put their votes and their careers up for sale without fear of getting caught, but the changes are coming just a ... more

Nov 17, 2015 10:14 PM Expresso 23 Comments

issue_scottwalker_wedc.jpg.jpe

Feeling flush with success after a favorable—but highly questionable—state Supreme Court ruling, Gov. Scott Walker and his fellow Republicans have renewed their calls to dismantle the nonpartisan Government Accountability Board (GAB). more

Jul 21, 2015 10:16 PM Expresso

In addition to the statewide referendum on the Transportation Fund, Milwaukee County voters will find four advisory questions on the Nov. 4 ballot. We think they all deserve your support. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:38 PM News Features 3 Comments

b99266418z.1_20140512104944_000_gkn64mfb.1-1.jpg.jpe

With just three weeks to go before ahigh-stakes, hotly contested election, George W. Bush-appointed U.S.Judge Rudolph Randa went rogue—again—and spiked a state campaign law. This isn’t the first time Randa’stried to do away with pretty much a.. more

Oct 15, 2014 3:15 PM Daily Dose

money_rect.jpg.jpe

The latest campaign finance filings show that Gov. Scott Walker took in $9.5 million this year, with 120 donors giving the maximum to him under the law, $10,000 more

Aug 12, 2014 5:28 PM Expresso 6 Comments

walker_doe-1.jpg.jpe

Jun 20, 2014 4:48 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

Two actresses stand on a nearly vacant stage while trading comic jabs at each other. It’s not pretty, which is fine, but as a comedy it’s not particularly funny, either. Waukesha Civic Theatre’s The Kitchen Witches is another case of goo more

May 5, 2010 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Local author Brenda K. Stiff is working to make her dream a reality—a dream that her newly published book, Erica the Eagle, will turn into a classic best seller reaching across all lines: age, ethnicity, gender, race and socioeconomic statu... more

Apr 6, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES