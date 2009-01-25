RSS

Dark Side Of The Oz

It was made official on Friday that Prince Fieldersigned a two-year, $18 million deal with the Brewers. The deal, worth$6.5 million in 2009 and $11.5 million in 2010, includes a $1 millionsigning bonus. Averaged out, the deal actually works o.. more

Jan 25, 2009 5:00 AM More Sports

blogimage2516.jpe

As just about everyone involved with the recording has made clear time and time again, Da Dark Side of the Moon ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 14, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

1213068531484df4f33bf82.jpg.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 11, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES