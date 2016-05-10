RSS

Darkness

A little boy is possessed by an evil spirit lurking in a rock he removes from the Grand Canyon in the Greg McLean-directed horror film, The Darkness. more

May 10, 2016 3:54 PM Film Clips

The Master Singers of Milwaukee open their season with a concert of vocal music called “Darkness, Light and Life.” more

Oct 20, 2015 6:42 PM A&E Feature

Photo by Kiri Lin

In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more

Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Concert Reviews

“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more

Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Closing night of Spiral Theatre’s Wait Until Dark was sold out. A small crowd of people piled into the tiny performance space that Director Doug Giffin and scenic designer Mark Hooker had developed for the Frederick Knott thriller. It was set to b.. more

Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Theater

