Darkness
The Darkness and Money Monster: Film Clips
A little boy is possessed by an evil spirit lurking in a rock he removes from the Grand Canyon in the Greg McLean-directed horror film, The Darkness. more
May 10, 2016 3:54 PM Lisa Miller Film Clips
Songs for Contemporary Voices
The Master Singers of Milwaukee open their season with a concert of vocal music called “Darkness, Light and Life.” more
Oct 20, 2015 6:42 PM John Jahn A&E Feature
The Darkness @ The Rave
In the seven years since The Darkness disbanded, Justin Hawkins got sober, his brother Daniel formed a new band and the world was forced to move on from its sudden obsession with power chords and leotards. Or so it seemed. During its perfor... more
Jan 29, 2013 12:52 PM Joe Guszkowski Concert Reviews
In Darkness
“Poldek” Socha is a meaty-faced, crude man who cusses like a sailor as he navigates the sewers... more
Mar 20, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Spiral's Wait Until Dark
Closing night of Spiral Theatre’s Wait Until Dark was sold out. A small crowd of people piled into the tiny performance space that Director Doug Giffin and scenic designer Mark Hooker had developed for the Frederick Knott thriller. It was set to b.. more
Jul 31, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater