Darren Aronofsky
Jennifer Lawrence Excellent Amidst the Overkill of 'mother!'
While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more
Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Film Clips: Mar. 28
Russell Crowe appears as the biblical figure Noah, a family man ordered in his visions to build an ark able to withstand an apocalyptic flood. While all around Noah humanity has fallen into a depraved state, he and his wife (Jennifer Connel... more
Mar 28, 2014 12:52 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Talking to Filmmakers
TheAmerican Film Institute has long organized forums for filmmakers to discusstheir work. The results occasionally find their way to print. Edited by GeorgeStevens, Jr. and out now in paperback, Conversationsat the America.. more
Jan 21, 2014 2:53 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Red Accordion Wins Fans With Tapas, Sliders and Brews
Sports, anyone? After more than a decade in business, the restaurant that first opened as Café Vecchio Mondo received a major makeover and transformed into a sports bar. The café’s menu had evolved over the years, but this time owner R more
Feb 17, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview