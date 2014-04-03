Darren Mcgavin
Home Movies/Out on Digital: April 3
“Monsters” ran for three seasons (1988-1991) but like the vampires that were its occasional guest spots, it enjoyed an afterlife—on syndication and the Sci-Fi Channel. All 72 episodes are included on a DVD set. Half-hour long in the trad... more
Apr 3, 2014 5:24 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
A Gentler Hammer
The one great adaptation of Mickey Spillane, Robert Aldrich's 1955 film noir classic Kiss Me Deadly, subverted the author's hardboiled universe and left its gleefully brutal star, private detective Mike Hammer, to an uncertain but probably unpl.. more
Sep 1, 2011 11:31 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
So Long as Men Can Breathe: The Untold Story of Shakespeare’s Sonnets (Da Capo), by Clinton Heylin
Shakespeare's writings have attracted almost as many interpreters as the Bible. Reading Cl Sgt. Pepper ,Books more
Jul 13, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books